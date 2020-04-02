COVID-19: Abiodun assures of unbiased distribution of relief materials

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, allayed the fears of residents of the state, over the distribution of relief materials, assuring that the materials will be distributed without political prejudice.

Abiodun gave the assurance while inaugurating a committee to oversee the distribution of relief materials to the people of Yewa South local government area of the state.

He added that the inauguration of the committee became imperative to allow the state to collect accurate data of people that are really vulnerable so that the materials would not get into the wrong hands.

Abiodun who was represented by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Olaolu Olabimtan, promised the people that the distribution of the materials would be shared to the people irrespective of their political party or religious affiliations.

The 20-man committee which comprises representatives of the leader’s Community Development Associations (CDAs), Christian Association of Nigeria, Market leaders, Islamic leaders and Baales (village heads), was inaugurated by Governor Dapo Abiodun at the premises of the Yewa South Local Government Secretariat in Ilaro area of the State.

Abiodun said the Committee among other things would be responsible for identifying and registering the truly vulnerable people in the local government.

“The essence of this Committee is to help us identify and register the real vulnerable people in the Local government. The Committee will also be discussing logistics for the distribution of the materials.

“We have to make sure that the materials get to the right people, the poorest of the poor. There are some people that if they go out in a day, they will not be able to feed, there some people who have absolutely no means of income. These are the type of people we are targeting.

“This committee is non-partisan and it is fully inclusive of community leaders, Baales (village heads) drawn across religious and party lines in that way, everybody is represented.

“COVID-19 or hunger or stay at home does not know any political party, does not know the gender, does not know tribe, therefore, it is our collective responsibility to stand by our people, to safe them from this deadly virus.”

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Olabode Fagbenro hinted the materials to be distributed would get to the right set people, considering the mechanisms the state is putting in place.

Fagbenro, who is also the Transition Committee Chairman of Yewa South Local Government Area, pledged that the committee would not compromise the process of distribution, insisting that ensure that the materials get to the people irrespective of party or religious affiliations.

