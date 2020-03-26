COVID-19: Abba Kyari undergoing treatment in secured facility ― FG

The Federal Government finally opened up on Thursday on the state of health of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari who tested positive to COVID-19, after returning from a trip to Germany and Egypt and interacted fully with top government officials at the Presidency and Nigeria power circle.

Fielding questions from journalists following its update on COVID-19 pandemic in Abuja, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said one aide of the president (Kyari) tested of COVID-19 and is now undergoing treatment at a secured facility.

The minister also revealed that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mr Abdullahi Abdullaziz Mashi, tested negative.

He also used the opportunity to explain his own state of health regarding COVID-19, since he has had contacts with Kyari, saying that he has also been tested of the pandemic but the test was negative.

Asked about a top official in the presidency who tested positive, the Minister said: “One aide of the president was tested and he’s in a secure treatment facility somewhere.”

He, however, explained the four categories available in the treatment of those tested who positive of the disease like Kyari, ostensibly to justify why the Chief of Staff to the President was not taken to Gwagwalada treatment centre.

Dr Ehanire said: “In the treatment of COVID-19, we have four categories. The first category is that some people will have no symptoms at all. Some will have mild symptoms. Some will have moderate symptoms, and some will have severe symptoms, and may require oxygen and may even require a ventilator.

“Those ones with severe symptoms will go to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada. The other categories will be in facilities where they can be taken care of. The aide who tested positive is receiving treatment at a secure facility, and does not need a category for treatment, but requires only general medical treatment.”

Asked about the particular location, the Minister said it does not matter where, adding, however, that he is in a secured government facility, where he is being monitored and checked.

“He is also isolated, and I can tell you that the facility is inside Nigeria. The same goes for some governors. If anybody gets to the level or the type of category that necessitated it, then we will move him or her to a higher facility for treatment but that situation has not arisen,” he said.

The minister added: “It is because we are grading those that have been affected by the coronavirus this way, that is why you have not seen that Gwagwalada is overcrowded. The grading determines those who are going into a secure facility or less sophisticated areas. We do have the capacity to handle cases right now.”

He pointed out that the contact tracing has been very efficiently done, adding, “I can tell you that there are close contacts, casual contacts and distant contacts. The test were efficiently done by the NCDC and we didn’t memorise the numbers.

“Those contacts have been done and the tests have been carried out for all those who had any kind of contact. I am not free to disclose to you anybody who tested and what their result was because these are personal issues, but those persons are free to disclose.

“I have done my test and I am negative. the permanent secretary has also done his test and he is negative. I have also been empowered by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to reveal his own test results which is that it is negative.”

