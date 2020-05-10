COVID-19: AAC calls for transparency in managing funds, donations

The African Action Congress (AAC) has called on the Federal Government to be transparent in the management of COVID-19 funds and donations it received from local and foreign donors.

According to AAC, the $27.16 billion COVID-19 fund domiciled at the Treasury Single Account of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), other funds and donations received by government to fight Coronavirus pandemic and provide palliatives to the populace should be judiciously managed and properly accounted for by the Accountant General of the Federation, relevant agencies and Presidential Task Force set up to control its spread.

The National Chairman of AAC, Dr Leonard Nzenwa in a statement said “Nigerians are saddened by the poor handling of the social intervention funds, conditional cash transfer and palliatives to indigent compatriots which gave room for corruption and neglect of the very vulnerable people they were meant to serve.

“It is also disheartening to note that no government official has been able to respond positively and satisfactorily to query directed at ascertaining the exact amount received for the fight against COVID-19.”

AAC also called for the stoppage of repatriation of Almajiris to other States by Governors as it increases the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

“The Almajiris should be tested in the States they reside, if found positive should be quarantined and treated while the rest should be kept in a camp and efforts made to locate their parents who will identify and take them home. We must realize that these are fellow Nigerians who must be treated with compassion and dignity,” the statement said.

“The recent protest by Coronavirus patients from two isolation centres in Gombe who blocked the Gombe-Biu highway complaining of negligence and poor treatment by Gombe State Task Force on COVID-19 is the height of absurdity in the management of those infected by the virus and questions the nation’s preparedness to contain it.

“Government at all levels must ensure that victims of the virus are adequately cared for. To dump fellow citizens at isolation centres without proper medical treatment is unfair, unjust, despicable and detestable. It is man’s inhumanity to man and a flagrant violation of Section 14(2)b of the 1999 Constitution which provides; “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”. Nigerians demand and deserve better treatment from their own government,” Dr Nzenwa said.

The statement said shortage of testing kits and isolation centres as lamented by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is an indication that the Federal Government is not serious to address the COVID-19 pandemic despite billions of dollars donated for that purpose.

“AAC calls for patriotism, professionalism and commitment in handling all aspects of coronavirus pandemic and ensure it is effectively controlled in the country. Nigerians are exceptionally resilient, industrious and enterprising, and will assist the Federal Government in achieving its objective if motivated as obtainable in other countries with similar case.

“The need to maintain personal hygiene, social distancing, wearing a face mask, regular washing of hands and use of sanitizer cannot be overemphasized. The future is bright. Together we shall build a strong, virile, progressive and egalitarian democratic nation.

“AAC demands immediate suspension of the contentious “Control of Infectious Diseases Bill” that requires compulsory vaccination of Nigerians against coronavirus when there is no reliable vaccine yet.

“Nigerians cannot be guinea pigs for any foreign medical research on COVID-19 without their consent and approval which cannot be obtained by legislative fiat. The bill must be duly examined and scrutinized by Nigerians in a televised public hearing to ensure their fundamental rights are not violated with impunity. The haste with which the House of Representatives passed the bill for second reading smacks of a hidden agenda and legislative recklessness. Given the global impact of Coronavirus, the people must be carried along as power resides in them,” the statement noted.

“AAC urges the Federal Government to stop further local and foreign loans requests and make judicious use of the $311 million recently recovered from the Late General Sani Abacha and trillions of naira recovered from past and present public office holders in Nigeria and abroad. Despite its anti-corruption posturing, it is unfortunate that Federal Government is not upright in managing the nation’s resources which casts doubt in its ability to judiciously utilize any loans obtained as a majority of Nigerians have not derived dividends of democracy since the Buhari administration came to power in May 2015.

“The recent fire outbreaks at the Offices of the Accountant General of the Federation in Abuja, CBN in Jos etc. still cast shadow in the integrity, credibility and transparency of government officials in handling the nation’s scarce resources in a distressed economy,” the party said.

