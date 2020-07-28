COVID-19: 58 health workers, 924 others tested positive in Plateau ― Lalong

Following a spike in the number COVID-19 cases in Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong has disclosed that no fewer than 982 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 from all the tests conducted so far including 58 health workers.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday, Governor Lalong who said the state is now experiencing community transmission of the virus noted that the state has commenced mass testing of its citizens, adding that it has also been given sample collection target of 87,000.

According to him, as at July 28, 2020, the state has tested a total of cumulative samples numbering 14,816 out of which 10, 992 results were received, adding that pending result were 3,894 while from all tests conducted, 982 have tested positive.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu further pointed out that 159 were on admission at three hospitals while about 145 are on home management with the remaining being moved to treatment centres.

“Cumulatively, we have discharged 446 persons and sadly recorded 19 deaths. We are observing 454 suspected cases at the moment. Let me say that our health workers who are on the frontline have also been affected by the virus. So far, the total health workers affected are 58 involving 10 doctors, 15 Nurses, 3 CHEWs, 2 J/CHEWs, 3 pharmacist technicians, 4 laboratory scientists, 1 lab technician, 1 record clerk, 1 watchman and 14 cleaners.”

He added that the state has so far conducted tests for 4,422 staff of 54 MDAs with 174 of them testing positives, adding that the tests will continue and will make Plateau State the first in the country to commence mass testing of civil servants.

On the forthcoming Eid-el Kabir celebration, Governor Lalong directed that prayers at Eid grounds be suspended in the state and restricted to Friday prayers at the mosques only while at the same time observing all COVID-19 protocols and encouraged elderly people to stay at home as they are the most vulnerable to the virus.

He said: “That all festivities, including visits to recreational centers such as zoo and wildlife park, be halted. Residents should strictly use face masks during the occasion and especially children conveying food items to neighbours. Movement of commercial vehicles is to be restricted, except on emergency cases.

“A two-day suspension on tricycles movement shall be observed before and after the prayers, while the Federal Government curfew from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am shall be enforced. That there should be greater enforcement of existing COVID-19 protocols during the Sallah celebrations.”