COVID-19: 58 health workers, 924 others tested positive in Plateau ― Lalong

Latest News
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Lalong, APC govs, COVID-19, Plateau, tested positive
Simon Lalong

Following a spike in the number COVID-19 cases in Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong has disclosed that no fewer than 982 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 from all the tests conducted so far including 58 health workers.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday, Governor Lalong who said the state is now experiencing community transmission of the virus noted that the state has commenced mass testing of its citizens, adding that it has also been given sample collection target of 87,000.

According to him, as at July 28, 2020, the state has tested a total of cumulative samples numbering 14,816 out of which 10, 992 results were received, adding that pending result were 3,894 while from all tests conducted, 982 have tested positive.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu further pointed out that 159 were on admission at three hospitals while about 145 are on home management with the remaining being moved to treatment centres.

“Cumulatively, we have discharged 446 persons and sadly recorded 19 deaths. We are observing 454 suspected cases at the moment. Let me say that our health workers who are on the frontline have also been affected by the virus. So far, the total health workers affected are 58 involving 10 doctors, 15 Nurses, 3 CHEWs, 2 J/CHEWs, 3 pharmacist technicians, 4 laboratory scientists, 1 lab technician, 1 record clerk, 1 watchman and 14 cleaners.”

He added that the state has so far conducted tests for 4,422 staff of 54 MDAs with 174 of them testing positives, adding that the tests will continue and will make Plateau State the first in the country to commence mass testing of civil servants.

On the forthcoming Eid-el Kabir celebration, Governor Lalong directed that prayers at Eid grounds be suspended in the state and restricted to Friday prayers at the mosques only while at the same time observing all COVID-19 protocols and encouraged elderly people to stay at home as they are the most vulnerable to the virus.

He said: “That all festivities, including visits to recreational centers such as zoo and wildlife park, be halted. Residents should strictly use face masks during the occasion and especially children conveying food items to neighbours. Movement of commercial vehicles is to be restricted, except on emergency cases.

“A two-day suspension on tricycles movement shall be observed before and after the prayers, while the Federal Government curfew from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am shall be enforced. That there should be greater enforcement of existing COVID-19 protocols during the Sallah celebrations.”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission… Read Full Story
The coast appears finally clear for African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina to be inaugurated for a second term in the office as the independent review panel cleared him of all allegations against him by the United States of America… Read Full Story
NO fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House of  Representatives Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta… Read Full Story
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has maintained that he acted within the presidential directives on the suspension of top management and executive committee members of Nigeria… Read Full Story
In the course of last week, both Chambers of the National Assembly took up the issue of failing security across the land. Whilst the Senate asked that the service chiefs be sacked, the House of Representatives interacted with the security agencies. It is now clear to all and sundry, at least from the comments and contributions… Read Full Story
While flights across Africa have grounded to a halt and many nations have shut their borders to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, one American agency has ignored directives to stop cross-border travel… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has voiced its strong opposition to the six per cent stamp duty on tenancy and lease agreement in the country; and rejected the new policy by the Federal Government through the Federal Inland Revenue Service… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!, Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

BREAKING: Explosion rocks Afriogun Road in Lagos

Latest News

Alleged privatisation scam: Senate summons UBA GMD

Latest News

Galaxy backbone: Reps uncover clauses conceding Nigeria’s sovereignty to China

Latest News

Buhari felicitates ex-PDP chairman, Nwodo at 70

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More