COVID-19: 15 frontline health workers test positive in Bauchi

It has been confirmed that 15 frontline health workers in Bauchi State made up of Doctors, Nurses and other supporting medics have tested positive to COVID-19 while performing their professional duties of saving lives.

The disclosure was made by the state health commissioner, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed during the daily COVID-19 situation update held at the Banquet Hall of the government house.

Aliyu Maigoro also stated that the infected health workers are part of the 183 confirmed cases recorded in the state so far as at Sunday, 10th May 2020, assuring, however, that efforts are on to reduce the risk being faced by the Frontline health workers.

He added that the Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 has proposed training for all the health workers particularly those at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 on how to get more professional in handling suspected cases.

In a remark, state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir who expressed distress over the rate at which the Frontline health workers are getting infected by the virus directed for the immediate training for all of the health.

The governor said that the government is in talks with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the need to collaborate on how to train the health workers on what to do while handling COVID-19 cases.

Bala Mohammed specifically called for intensive training for all the health workers in Azare Federal Medical Center (FMC) who did not have the opportunity of attending the initial COVID-19 training held in the state.

The governor further said that more Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) will be procured to reduce the risk of infection by the frontline health workers including journalists who may want to visit the treatment centres.

