COVID-19: 125,058 Lagosians to benefit from cares initiative ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, revealed that no fewer than 125,058 Lagosians would benefit from the Lagos Cares Initiative launched to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor made this known while speaking at the inauguration of the Steering Committees of the Lagos Cares Programme chaired by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Sam Egube.

The programme is an offshoot of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) Programme for Results (P4R), supported by the World Bank.

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged all development partners for their efforts, saying that the initiative, which would be implemented between 2021 and 2023 and would provide economic relief and recovery support to identified vulnerable persons, was domesticated as a result of the $750million the Federal Government secured from the World Bank.

The governor said the initiative would directly support 20,843 households, while 125,058 people majority of who were “at-risk” especially in the areas of food security and health management, would, indirectly, benefits from the programme.

“As a responsive government, we are constantly working round the clock to provide interventions, strategies and actions to alleviate the burden of the pandemic on the majority of our ‘at risk’ people, especially in the areas of food security and health management,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also inaugurated Lagos State Human Capital Development Core Working Group, headed by his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, with membership, including some of his commissioners, Directors and Foundations.

The governor, while affirming his administration’s commitment to close all human capital gap, said the initiative was another avenue for the government to invest in the people, improve the lives of Lagosians, and provide excellent opportunities to make life more meaningful for the electorate.

“Lagos State is ready to close all human capital gap, which is why our T.H.E.M.E.S Development Agenda encompasses the creation of a 21st Century Economy in which our youths, small businesses and all Lagosians have access to economic opportunities, relevant skills, quality healthcare and education as well as other interventions and programmes that make life meaningful.

“It is unfortunate that despite the efforts of successive governments at all levels to improve the HDIs, millions of Nigerians still live below the poverty line while Nigeria stills ranks 161 among 189 countries on the Human Development Index of the United Nations Development Programme.

“This sad narrative with devastating implications must change, and it will take the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders especially policymakers.

“We have decided to play our part by aligning with the Federal Government in the establishment of the Lagos State Human Capital Development Core Working Group which will be responsible for domesticating the Human Capital Development Programme while facilitating strategies and frameworks to improve our Human Capital Development Indicators,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…COVID-19: 125,058 Lagosians to benefit from cares initiative ― Sanwo-Olu

COVID-19: 125,058 Lagosians to benefit from cares initiative ― Sanwo-Olu