Coverage of corrupt people sending wrong signals about Nigeria ― MacArthur Foundation

The Director of the Nigerian office of the MacArthur Foundation, Dr Kole Shettima, has said too much media coverage of corruption in Nigeria has been sending wrong signals about the country.

Rather, Shettima harped on the importance of giving public recognition to people who have contributed to the fight against corruption, adding that the perception has been that nothing can be done to stop corruption because everyone is corrupt.

Shettima said this in his address at the Anti-corruption Star Award, an annual event by Step-Up Nigeria to recognise the efforts of students, parents, communities, and everyone who has been advocating against corruption in Nigeria.

“I think that giving recognition to people who are very active in this field and affirming them publicly is a very important contribution that we should all make.

“I think that there is sometimes too much coverage of the people who are very corrupt which I think sends the wrong signal that the only thing that happens is about corrupt people and which also sends the wrong signal that there’s nothing that can be done about corruption because everyone is corrupt.”

He commended the 28 students, youths, teachers, parents, community members, school owners, and others nominated for the award for “keeping their part of the street clean,” urging other Nigerians to emulate them.

Explaining the nominations, the Senior Programmes Associate for Step Up Nigeria, David Ayinde, said the nominees were people who have taken part of in the organisation’s engagement and have been able to practice what they have been taught in six states of the country.

He added that the organisation is focused on impacting people through books, animated movies, and community engagements and have since reached over 35,000 students, including 200 youths.

The winners are Jedidiah David and Sang-Oluwaseyi Tadagbe for Junior and Senior Young Anti-Corruption Star respectively, while Amb. Mercy Babajide and Mrs Folashade Adepoju were recognised as Teacher and Parent Anti-Corruption Star.

Others are Yetunde Olupo, Mrs Temitope Osigbosin and Comrade Margaret Jakpovi as Out-of-School, community, and First-time voter Anti-Corruption Stars respectively.

Special Recognition Award was given to Hon. Orji Emmanuel Kanu and Mr. Emmanuel S. Anthony while Mr. Udofia Uduakabasi Edet got the Special Dedication Award.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, National President of the Association for Formidable Education Development (AFED), Emmanuel Kanu, said the recognition is a drive to do more as they will intensify efforts in their different advocacy campaigns against corruption.

