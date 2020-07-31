Courts give electoral victories to undeserving candidates ― Methodist Prelate

Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche has fingered the nation’s judicial system for abetting lawlessness by awarding electoral victories to undeserving candidates.

Making particular reference to governorship candidates, Uche pointed to the use of the courts and power to subvert the people’s will and ensure the emergence of “Supreme Court governors.”

Uche pointed to this while delivering a sermon at the funeral service for the late business mogul, Chief Bode Akindele at Methodist Cathedral, Agbeni, Ibadan.

He noted that the courts had been tagged places of lawlessness with the trend of candidates winning election not directly from polls but through the courts.

“Electoral victories are given to some undeserving candidates through the court of law.

“There is one political party here in Nigeria, even when you don’t win an election the party would give you victory through the Supreme Court.

“Many governors are Supreme court governors, they didn’t win and are not supposed to be there. This is lawlessness and that is why I call some of our courts, the court of lawlessness,” Uche said.

Speaking further, he lamented growing insecurity and massive looting of the nation’s treasury.

He particularly urged the federal government to give more serious attention to stemming killings, banditry and insurgency not only in the North but across the country.

Uche charged Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliations, to live their lives bearing in mind that everyone will give account for his or her deeds before God.

He also called on Nigerians to emulate Akindele whom he described as a great philanthropist and a lover of God.

Giving his remarks at the event, Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde said the late Akindele stood out for being a cheerful giver and an entrepreneur with great understanding.

He said Akindele called him to offer his medical facility as isolation centre for the state noting that the businessman was the largest single donor to the Oyo State COVID-19 endowment fund.

He held that what was important was for those Akindele left behind to sustain the legacies left behind.