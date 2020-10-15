Court voids sack of seven Kano councillors

By Kola Oyelere - Kano
A High Court sitting in Kano presided over by Justice Jamilu Shehu Suleiman has voided the removal of seven councillors who impeached the Kumbotso Local Government chairman, Kabiru Ado Minjibir.

According to an ex-parte Interim Order, the presiding judge restrained the local government chairman, his secretary and the State Assembly from tampering with the tenure of the councillors whatsoever.

It would be recalled that seven councillors had sometimes last month impeached the Kumbotso local government chairman Kabiru Ado Minjibir over an alleged gross violation of constitutional orders and misappropriation of huge millions of Nora Council Funds

However, the chairman was alleged to have connived with the State Assembly to stop the impeachment and move to sack the perpetrators of the impeachment.

But in an interim order granted to the plaintiffs and applicants, the presiding judge, Justice Jamilu Shehu ordered the dependents/respondents from interfering with the constitutional rights, functions and duties of the applicants as councillors representing their respective wards.

The court also directed the chairman and all others to allow the plaintiffs/applicants to have access to their respective offices.

He also directed the 3rd despondent, the council secretariat to continue discharging its constitutional duties and functions as councillors pending the hearing and determination of the motions on notice

Also, the court restrained the local government chairman, Kabiru Ado Minjibir from taking any further actions and staying all actions pertaining suspension or removal of the councillors from their respective offices pending the hearing and determination of the motions on notice.

 

