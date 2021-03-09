Court voids appointment of trustee for NCSU, restores elected officers

THE Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has voided the recently appointed public Trustee from taking over the administration of the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), pending the determination of an appeal that had been filed by the union, already before it.

The court in its ruling presided over by Hon. Justice A. A. Adumien, asked the parties, including the Public Trustee, Mr Ubani, to maintain status quo ante until the determination of the appeal.

President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), the Honourable Justice B. B. Kanyip, had late last year appointed Mr Monday O. Ubani, Esq., of Ubani & Co., as Public Trustee to run the affairs of NCSU, which is Nigeria’s oldest industrial union, following the court’s nullification of the union’s January 2018 national delegates conference.

Ubani had resumed at the union’s Wuse Zone 6 headquarters in January but had since then faced resistance from the Comrade Lawrence Amechi leadership of the union which argued that it was illegal for the court to appoint a Public Trustee while the case was on record to be on appeal.

Justice Kanyip, who signed Mr Ubani’s appointment letter, dated December 29, 2020, stated that his (Ubani) appointment was sequel to the order contained in the judgment delivered on October 25, 2019, by His lordship, the Honourable Justice Sanusi Kado of the Abuja Judicial Division of the NIC in the suit between Comrade Benson Ekasa and one other vs Comrade Kiri Mohammed (the then National President of NCSU).

However, at the recent sitting of the Appeal Court, the three-man panel of justices held that the lower court erred in appointing a Public Trustee while appeal had already been entered in the matter.

The matter was then adjourned till Monday, March 15, 2021, for further hearing.

