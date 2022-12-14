Court vacates order committing IGP to prison for contempt

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday vacated its November 29, 2022 order committing the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba to prison for contempt.

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon stated in a ruling that there was evidence before her court that the IGP has substantially complied with the court’s earlier order directing the reinstatement of an officer, Patrick Okoli, who was compulsorily retired from the force.

Justice Olajuwon held that in view of the development, the application by the IGP, seeking the vacation of the committal order is worthy of sympathetic consideration and added that, “In view of the substantial compliance with the order of the court and the assurance of ensuring full compliance, the order committing the applicant, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, is hereby set aside.”

The judge had, in the November 29 ruling convicted the IGP and sentenced him to a three-month jail term for failing to obey the October 21, 2011 judgment of the Federal High Court reinstating Okoli.

Okoli was compulsorily retired in 1992 while serving in the Bauchi State Command as a Chief Superintendent of Police by the Police Council (now Police Service Commission), which claimed to have acted under Decree 17 of 1984, a decision the court voided in October 2011 judgment.

