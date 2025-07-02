Court upholds installation of Ondo monarch after 28 years of Obaship tussle

After years of legal tussle and contention over the rightful heir to the throne, an Ondo State High Court sitting in Ikare-Akoko has put to rest the chieftaincy dispute in Ajowa-Akoko, confirming Oba Yaya Olawale Obaniyi as the Oludaja of Daja in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of the state.

Delivering the judgment in a suit filed by some aggrieved members of the Ibowe Clan challenging Obaniyi’s eligibility, Justice Femi Akinbinu upheld the monarch’s appointment, describing it as valid and in line with tradition and law.

The court verdict, which comes years after the demise of the former Oludaja, Oba Julius Kehinde Alabi Olodowa, finally resolves a longstanding succession dispute that had polarised the community.

The conflict arose when Chief Yaya Obaniyi, from the Ihoko Clan of the Oyagi Ruling House, was elevated to the stool of Oludaja following his earlier appointment as the Shaba of Daja in 1997, a traditional stepping stone to the Oludaja title.

However, some members of the Ibowe Clan, also of the Oyagi Ruling House, including Prince Obawumi Obadun, Moshood Obadun, and Kayode Alaremu, rejected Obaniyi’s emergence.

Under Daja customs, the Shaba ascends to the Oludaja throne once the seat becomes vacant, but the plaintiffs, speaking through their counsel, Mr Femi Emadamori, argued that only the Ibowe Clan had exclusive rights to produce the Oludaja.

They approached the court seeking a nullification of Obaniyi’s appointment and the revocation of his staff of office, citing native law, chieftaincy declarations, and long-standing traditions of the community.

However, Justice Akinbinu ruled that the plaintiffs failed to provide sufficient evidence to back their claims.

In contrast, Obaniyi, as the counter-claimant, presented concrete, cogent, and convincing documentary proof of his appointment as Shaba, which is the recognised prerequisite to becoming Oludaja.

The judge said, “When all the total evidence adduced is placed on an imaginary scale of justice, the counter-claimant carried the day by preponderance of evidence.”

He further stated that the claim that another candidate, Chief S.O. Alaremu, had been elected as Shaba was unsubstantiated and lacking in proof.

Justice Akinbinu also invoked the statute of limitations, noting that even if there had been an error in Obaniyi’s Shaba appointment in 1997, the window for challenging that appointment had long closed.

Ultimately, the court held that by tradition and law, Obaniyi’s transition from Shaba to Oludaja was automatic and valid.

Speaking after the verdict, Oba Obaniyi expressed gratitude for the judicial resolution and extended an olive branch to his co-contestants.

He appealed for unity and cooperation for the progress of Daja and Ajowa-Akoko at large and said, “I hold no grudge against anyone. What matters now is how we can move this community forward.

“I invite all my brothers, including those who challenged my appointment, to join hands with me in building a better Daja.”

His conciliatory tone resonated with residents and traditional stakeholders who have long awaited peace and stability in the community’s leadership.

With this court decision, the legal wrangling over the Oludaja stool has reached a definitive conclusion.

The affirmation of Obaniyi’s authority is expected to restore confidence in the town’s leadership and allow the community to refocus on development and reconciliation.

