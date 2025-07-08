Court to rule on Yahaya Bello’s application to travel abroad for medicals, July 17

Justice Maryann Anenih of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Maitama, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned ruling in the application filed by the immediate past governor of Kogis State, Yahaya Bello, seeking the court’s leave to travel to the United Kingdom for medicals to Thursday, July 17.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Bello alongside Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Andulsalam Hudu before Justice Maryann Anenih, sitting at Maitama, Abuja, on behalf of the Federal Government, in the suit marked FCT/HC/CR/778/24, on a 16-count charge bordering on breach of trust.

They were alleged to have committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the sum of N110,446,470,089.

The offences allegedly committed by the defendants were contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Cap 89 Law of Northern Nigeria, 1963, punishable under Section 312 of the same law.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge as read to them in the open court.

The judge fixed the date for ruling after listening to arguments by both counsel for the former governor, Joseph Daudu SAN and the prosecution counsel, Chukwudi Enebeli SAN for and against the application at the resumed hearing today.

While moving the motion on notice, dated June 19, praying for an order if the court granting temporary release of Bello’s passport to travel to the UK for medicals, Daudu told the court that it was part of the conditions slated by the court in granting the former governor bail on December 19, 2024 that he should approach the court by way of motion on notice should there be any need for him to travel out of the court.

According to the senior counsel, there was neither any condition attached to the former governor’s bail that he should not travel nor any lust of eventualities.

Responding to rhe prosecution’s claim in its counter-affidavit that the application is an abuse of court process, having filed similar application before the Federal High Court, Abuja, Daudu argued that the present application was not an abuse of court process.

He hinged his argument on the fact that it was the same prosecution calming abuse of court process that instituted another charges against Bello before the Federal High Court.

According to him, “If it is not an abuse to institute those charges, it will not be an abuse to fulfil part of the conditions of bail. Each application is at the discretion of the court to grant or not to grant.

“It will be a futile exercise to apply in one court and not to apply in the other court.”

He added that abuse of the court process does not affect issues relating to the court’s discretion.

While urging the court to grant the application, Daudu told the court that Bello had placed materials that constitute basis to seek the court’s discretion to grant the application, adding that the former governor was not a flight risk.

He added that the first defendant has always attend court sittings and never shows any reluctance to appear before the court for trial as he is anxious to clear his name.

On his part, Enebeli SAN, while urging the court to refuse the application on the ground that Bello ought to have put his sureties on notice with regard to his application to travel of the country to ascertain their readiness to continue to stand as his sureties.

On the issue of court abuse, Enebeli argued that by filing the same application at both the Federal High Court and the High Court of the FCT, the defendant sought to set the two courts on collision.

According to him, “If the Federal High Court refuses the application and my Lord grants it, it will make mockery of our judicial system.”

He further told the court that the former governor could not apply to the court to release a passport that was not before it, adding that, “the prior thing to do is to have the passport released from the other court and then deposit same with this court or ask for leave to travel.”

After listening to both sides, Justice Anenih then adjourned to July 17 for ruling.

