Court to rule on preliminary objections in N32bn fraud case against lawyer, others July 1

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Lewis Allagoa, has fixed 1 July 2025 to determine which application to hear first in the ongoing ₦32 billion fraud case involving Lagos-based legal practitioner, Victor Ukutt, and a second defendant, Whoba Ogo, who remains at large.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government (FG), through the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), filed an eight-count charge (Suit No. FHC/L/138C/2025) against the defendants.

The charges include conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences, forgery, fraudulent conversion, and money laundering, allegedly committed between 2011 and 2023.

According to the prosecution, the defendants conspired to fraudulently divert approximately ₦32 billion from the corporate account of Woobs Resources Limited.

During Thursday’s proceedings, the court heard arguments from Mr Femi Falana (SAN), representing the defendants, and Mrs Chelsey Emezina, who appeared for the prosecution.

Emezina informed the court of a pending Motion on Notice dated 12 May 2025, seeking an order compelling the defendants to enter the dock and take their pleas.

The motion was supported by an affidavit sworn by David Emiri, a police officer attached to the DPP’s office.

However, the defence challenged the motion’s validity in a counter-affidavit dated 28 May 2025, arguing that it was incompetent because it was not signed by a qualified legal practitioner.

They urged the court to strike it out as materially defective.

Falana also submitted that the issue of jurisdiction must be resolved before any other matter, adding that once jurisdiction is questioned, the court is legally bound to determine it first.

The defendants had earlier filed preliminary objections under Section 305(1)(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, and Sections 6 and 295 of the 1999 Constitution, urging the court to dismiss the charges on grounds of lack of jurisdiction and abuse of court process.

They also requested a stay of proceedings pending the outcome of a share ownership dispute involving Woobs Resources Limited, which is currently before the Court of Appeal.

Justice Allagoa adjourned the matter until 1 July to rule on which of the pending applications—the prosecution’s motion for plea-taking or the defence’s jurisdictional objection—will be heard first.

