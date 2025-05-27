Court to rule on ex-Baptist pastor, others’ motion to quash charges June 2

Justice J.A. Aina of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Gwagwalada, Abuja, has fixed 2 June for ruling on a motion filed by a former resident pastor of the First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, Reverend Israel Akanji, and five others, seeking to quash a five-count charge brought against them by the police.

The judge fixed the date after hearing submissions from counsel to the defendants, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), who moved the motion asking the court to dismiss the charges.

Akanji is standing trial alongside Reverend Thomas Ekugbene Takpatore, Mr Babatunde Adebayo, Mrs Adenike Adebayo, Mr Oladele Afolabi, and Mrs Gloria Olotu. The charges against them border on conspiracy, forgery, and criminal misappropriation of church funds amounting to N620 million.

The defendants are accused of conspiring in 2021 to commit a felony, contrary to Section 97 of the Penal Code. They are also alleged to have, between 2012 and 2021, forged an amended version of the church’s constitution and falsely attributed it to the late Barrister Akin Aina, the church’s legal adviser and secretary of the Board of Trustees.

Moving the motion, which was dated February, Akintola informed the court that it was brought pursuant to Sections 6(6) and 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and Section 277 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

He said the motion sought “an order quashing all the five counts contained in the criminal charges dated December 13, 2024 and filed on December 20, 2024, preferred against the defendants/applicants in charge No M/CR/1045/2025 and accordingly discharge the defendants.”

Akintola contended that the proof of evidence filed by the prosecution failed to link the defendants to any of the alleged offences, stressing that his clients committed no crime warranting prosecution.

He further argued that both the charges and the petition were a gross abuse of court process, noting that neither was instituted at the behest of the church’s Board of Trustees.

Describing the nominal complainant as a “rabble rouser,” Akintola maintained that the allegations were baseless and intended only to embarrass the defendants.

Drawing the court’s attention to the prosecution’s failure to file a counter-affidavit, Akintola urged the court to consider the facts in the defence’s affidavit as admitted.

“When there is no challenge to an affidavit, same is deemed as an admission,” he submitted. “In the instance case, the prosecution has not responded to the motion which was served on them about four months ago even when the court has given them an opportunity to do so since March, 2024. My lord can see that the complainant is not ready and willing to come and prove his case. He is just a rabble rouser. Nobody is complaining that his or her money is missing. The church of about 5,000 members is not complaining that her money is missing. He is just all alone.”

Prosecuting counsel, Veronica Visan, apologised for the failure to file a counter-affidavit and requested additional time to do so. She insisted that based on police investigations, the defendants had a case to answer.

Akintola, however, objected to the request for an extension, urging the court to note that the matter had already suffered several adjournments at the prosecution’s instance.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Aina adjourned ruling on the motion to 2 June.

