Court to rule on bail application of fraud suspect Friday Audu, Tuesday

By Francis Iwuchukwu

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Special Offences Court will today (Tuesday) rule on the bail application filed by Friday Audu, who is currently standing trial alongside Genting International Ltd over allegations of forgery.

Audu and the company were re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an amended eight-count charge marked ID/25617C/25.

The amended charges, dated May 17, 2025, revolve around claims that the defendants forged documents in a bid to commit fraud.

During Monday’s proceedings, EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), asked that the amended charge be read to the defendants.

According to the EFCC, the defendants in 2024 forged a document titled Ultimate Beneficial Ownership Declaration Form, which was allegedly signed by one Baffale Yakubu.

Oyedepo told the court that Audu and Genting International Ltd falsely presented themselves as individuals they were not, in a bid to manipulate corporate records and commit fraud.

Audu pleaded not guilty to the amended charges, while the court recorded a not guilty plea for the second defendant, Genting International Ltd.

The anti-graft agency also presented a witness, Nasiru Barau, who testified that he had no connection to the company in question.

Led in evidence, Barau told the court he had dropped out of junior secondary school and had never heard of Genting International until he was summoned by the EFCC.

“I am not a director. It is only my brother, Baffale Yakubu, who is a director,” he said, adding that he had no knowledge of any shares or the email address associated with the company.

Shown a document listing him as a shareholder with 12 million shares, Barau responded: “This is the first time I am seeing it. That is not my email. I don’t understand anything about shares.”

During cross-examination by the defence, Barau admitted signing a statement submitted to the EFCC, though it was written by others on his behalf.

He also clarified his educational background, saying he did not complete secondary school, contradicting earlier testimony.

He confirmed, however, that he once worked as an assistant at a bureau de change owned by his brother.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter to today for ruling on Audu’s bail application and continuation of the trial.

