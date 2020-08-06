Court to hear motion seeking dismissal of case against Zakzaky, Friday

The High Court of Justice in Kaduna State will hear the motion put forward by Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria(IMN) asking for the dismissal of the case against him by the government over its failure to produce evidence on Friday 7th August.

Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, have been detained by the Government since 2015 following his confrontation with the Nigerian Army.

Femi Falana (SAN), legal counsel to the IMN leader had asked the court to quash the charges preferred against Zakzaky by the Nigerian Government for not “disclosing an offence known to law contrary to Section 36 (8) and (12) of the 1999 constitution as amended.”

The Court supposed to hear the case last week Thursday but unfortunately, the Federal Government declared the day as Public holiday to enable the Muslim community to celebrate the annual Sallah.

In the hearing notice, the court asked both parties to bring their evidence supporting “his own case or contradicting that of the opponent.”

The initial motion by Zakzaky’s lawyers reads, “An order of this honourable court quashing count one of the charge in its entirety for not disclosing an offence known to law contrary to Sections 36 (8) and (12) of the 1999 constitution as amended, or in the alternative, an order of this honourable court quashing count one of the charges in its entirety for being an abuse of court process and/ or devoid of proof of evidence, evincing a prima facie case or a disclosure of the offences and/ or for failure to link the defendants to the offences purportedly charged from the statements of the witnesses and/ or the statements of the defendants as well as the documents attached to the purported charge.

“An order of this honourable court quashing count two of the charge in its entirety for being an abuse of court process and devoid of proof of evidence or disclosure of the offences and/ or for failure to link the defendants to the offences purportedly charged from the statements of the witnesses (and/ or the statements of the defendants) as well as the documents attached to the charge.”

Falana seeks the order of the honourable court to quash all the charges for failure to link the defendants to the offences purportedly charged from the statements of the witnesses.

Falana also asked the court to free his client, who has suffered numerous health challenges as a result of his incarceration.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m

THE Federal Government has announced that its newly- unveiled reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code has provisions to increase the hate speech fine for people found culpable of hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million. This is as it said the amendment of the broadcasting code is boosting local content, among other provisions…

Another Alleged N6.2bn Palliative Fraud Hits NDDC •Official Petitions Senate, Demands Dissolution Of IMC

FEW weeks after the nation was treated to mindboggling revelations of misappropriation of N1.5 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Federal Government intervention agency is in the news again over alleged embezzlement of N6.2 billion approved for palliative by President Muhammadu Buhari…

Chinese Loans: $400m Project Abandoned After Completion

THE National Public Security Communication System project for which Nigeria took a $399.5million from China and has paid $76.83million as part of the principal as well as $84.92million interest has been abandoned, Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively report…

China’s Greek Gift To Nigeria

A report in a British tabloid in December 2006 indicated that Britain paid the final payment on a multi-billion-dollar loan it obtained in 1945 for rehabilitation, reconstruction of its infrastructure after the devastating the Second World War. According to the report, its creditors were the United States and Canada, which Britain transferred £43 million and £12 million respectively. The original loan of $4.34bn which was equivalent to £27bn as of 2006, was drawn to prevent Britain from falling into bankruptcy due to aggravated and colossal damage caused by…