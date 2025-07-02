Court to hear Bash Ali’s N500bn defamation suit against former minister tomorrow

World boxing champion, Bash Ali (OON), has dragged the former Minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Akin Dare, before a Federal High Court, sitting in Maitama, Abuja over allegations bordering on extortion and defamation of character.

In the suit delineated FCT/HC/CV/6411/2023, Bash Ali is asking for the sum of N500 billion in damages from the former Minister of Sports, who is currently the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu.

Joined in the suit alongside the former minister are the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (now National Sports Commission) and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The suit, filed on his behalf by a 10-man team of lawyers led by the former Minister of Communication, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, has been fixed for Thursday, July 3, 2025, before FCT High Court 4, sitting in Maitama.

It would be recalled that Bash Ali had, in series of letters written to President Bola Tinubu, accused the Federal government of Nigeria (FGN) through the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, alleging cases of extortion by government agents to the tune of N13M and other failed extortion attempts.

According to him, his refusal to agree and cooperate with corrupt government officials was responsible for all the tactics employed to delay or retard the planned hosting of the first Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Fight on the soil of Africa, which is expected to be the most lucrative in the history of Pay Per View Television revenue.

