Court to commence defence on Taraba APGA Reps seat, Monday

The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo has adjourned to Monday, November 9, 2026, for the commencement of defence in the pre-election suit involving the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Pius Sabo, Engr. Mathias Luka Agbu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Engr. Sabo, an aspirant in the May 28 APGA primary election for the Ibi/Wukari Federal Constituency, dragged the defendants before the court, challenging the emergence and nomination of Hon. Agbu as the party’s candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The plaintiff is seeking an order nullifying Agbu’s nomination or, alternatively, declaring him (Sabo) the rightful winner of the primary poll.

According to the plaintiff, due process and statutory diligence were not adhered to, alleging that the primary election was marred by gross irregularities and malpractices.

When the matter came up for proceedings, counsel for the first defendant (Luka Agbu), P.D. Pius, presented his witness, Daniel Akila.

Under cross-examination, the witness told the court that he served as an election agent during the primary exercise and testified that Agbu was legitimately nominated in full compliance with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

In his submission, Pius urged the court to dismiss the suit challenging his client’s nomination, citing recent Supreme Court precedents on internal party affairs and membership disputes.

He argued that the certified APGA membership register tendered as an exhibit before the court did not contain Sabo’s name, insisting that the plaintiff was not a bona fide member of the party and therefore lacked the requisite locus standi to institute the action.

The first defendant’s counsel maintained that the electoral guidelines of the party and the evidence adduced before the court confirmed Agbu’s valid nomination. He prayed the court to dismiss the suit and affirm Agbu as the authentic candidate for the Ibi/Wukari Federal Constituency.

Aligning with the first defendant, counsel for the third defendant (APGA), Longs Lungna Takdok, submitted that the plaintiff failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants.

Takdok urged the court to dismiss the suit in its entirety to clear the way for Agbu to contest on the party’s platform in the 2027 elections.

The trial judge subsequently adjourned the matter to Monday, November 9, 2026, for the continuation of proceedings and opening of defence.