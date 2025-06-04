Court summons Akpabio in Senator Natasha’s N100bn defamation suit

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, presided over by Justice Idris Kutigi, has ordered the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, to appear before it on 9 June 2025 in a N100 billion defamation suit filed against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The court’s order followed a motion filed by counsel to Akpoti-Uduaghan, Victor Giwa, seeking leave to serve Akpabio through substituted means after the Senate President failed to appear in court in respect of the matter on 7 May 2025.

The suit, with case number FCT/HC/CV/754/2025, revolves around allegations of defamation, which Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed have severely damaged her reputation, prompting her to seek substantial damages from the Senate President.

In granting the application for substituted service, Justice Kutigi directed that the court processes be served on Senator Akpabio through the Clerk of the National Assembly, effectively ensuring that the Senate President is duly notified of the proceedings.

As confirmed by legal sources close to the case, Senator Akpabio has now been served in accordance with the court’s directive.

This development marks a significant turn in what is shaping up to be a high-profile legal battle between two prominent members of the National Assembly, drawing national attention to issues of legislative accountability, defamation, and the legal boundaries of political expression.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the Senate, is pursuing the suit with determination, insisting that the statements allegedly made by the Senate President against her were “false, malicious, and intended to damage her integrity.”

The court is expected to proceed with the matter on 9 June, with legal observers closely watching how the Senate President responds to the allegations and whether the case sets a precedent for the legal limits of political commentary and defamation within Nigeria’s legislative framework.

