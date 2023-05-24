Enugu Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed application seeking to stop the inauguration of Peter Mbah as the governor of the State on May 29.

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) and her governorship candidate in the March 18th Governorship election prayed the Tribunal to stop the forthcoming inauguration and/or swearing-in of Barr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah as the incoming Executive Governor of Enugu State.

The Petitioners through their Motion, urged the tribunal to make an interlocutory order of injunction restraining the Governor-elect Peter Ndubuisi Mbah from presenting himself, for the purposes of being sworn in or inaugurated as the Executive Governor of Enugu come May 29, 2023.

But in a ruling on Tuesday, the court struck out the suit as lacking in merit.

