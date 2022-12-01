Court strikes out suit by ex-AGF Aondoakaa seeking sack of Benue APC guber candidate

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday struck out a suit filed by a Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa, which queried the validity of the primary election that produced Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Benue state in the 2023 general elections.

Aondoakaa, in the suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/877/2022, argued among others that the primary election that produced the clergy as the winner was not held in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the constitution of the APC.

He also queried Alia’s qualification to contest for election, claiming that he was, at the time of the primary, not a valid member of the party and was an employee of the Catholic Church.

The trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a judgment on Thursday, held that Aondoakaa’s suit was incompetent and statute-barred, having been filed outside the 14 days allowed for the institution of such pre-election cases under Section 285(9) of the Constitution.

Justice Mohammed, in upholding the objection by the APC and Alia, noted that Aondoakaa was aware of the APC’s primary, which validity he was challenging, as far back as May 26, 2022, but chose to file his suit on June 10, about 16 days after the cause of action arose, thereby acting outside the 14 days allowed under Section 285(9) of the Constitution.

The judge held that Aondoakaa’s decision to file the suit outside the period prescribed by the Constitution has robbed his court of the requisite jurisdiction to entertain the case and went ahead to strike it out.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GoG Pirates Switching From Kidnapping To Oil Theft — Report

The Gulf of Guinea (GoG) is witnessing a shift in the dynamics of piracy, with criminal networks moving away from targeting commercial ships to oil bunkering, theft and illegal fishing…

‘Parental Guidance Needed For Proper Use Of Social Media’

Parental guidance has been identified as the antidote for social media abuse by the youth.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu said this during the seminar titled…

‘Many Nigerian Women Still Unable To Afford Menstrual Pads’

NATIONAL President, Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Dr Kemi Otolorin says 25 per cent of Nigerian women cannot access water, enough funds to buy menstrual pads and toilet facilities…





As Wind Of Uncertainty Blows Over Take Off Of Nigeria Air

FOLLOWING the indefinite suspension of the take-off of the much publicized Nigeria Air/Ethiopian Airlines deal as a result of litigations, mixed reactions have continued to trail the controversial sabotage…

Inadequate Working Equipment Contributes To Brain Drain ― Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said that the lack of adequate working equipment in the country is a major contributor to the huge brain drain Nigeria is currently facing…