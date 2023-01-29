Court strikes out forgery case against Taraba APC Guber candidate

A Federal high court sitting in Jalingo the Taraba state capital on Saturday night, strike out an alleged certificate forgery case brought by chief David Sabo Kente (DSK), against the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha for lack of evidence.

Justice Bala KS Usman, in his ruling said the plaintiff chief David Sabo Kente and his counsel failed to provide evidence to back his allegation against the APC governorship candidate as required by both INEC and the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended.

Justice Usman held that haven’t carefully listen to all parties involved in the matter, the plaintiff lack prove of evidence to support his case and consequently strike out the case.

Nigerian Tribune reports that chief

Kente had approached the federal high court Jalingo through his counsel John Yuwa, alleging that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba, forged some of the documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, that qualified him to contest the Primary election of the party.

Reacting to the judgement Barristers D. G. Tukura, Counsel to Senator Emmanuel Bwacha and Barrister Boniface Iorkumbur of the the All Progressives Congress (APC), both hailed the position of the court as it was a through demonstration of fair justice in the eye of the law.

Meanwhile, Barr. John Yuwa, counsel to chief Kente expressed that he and his team of lawyers would find time to study the judgement and advise their client of the next line of action as the judgement was in brief.