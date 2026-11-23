Justice Peter Kekemeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting at Maitama, Abuja, on Monday struck out the application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking stay of execution of the court’s July 8 judgment, finding it guilty of damaging the reputation of former Minister of Power, Dr Olu Agunloye, through a libelous publication on it social media handles.

The striking out of the Motion on Notice, marked M/11772/26, filed by the anti-graft agency through its counsel, Dr Wahab Shittu SAN.

The motion sought an order of the court staying the execution of its judgment delivered on July 8, including the monetary award of N10 million and all declaratory and injunctive orders made therein, “pending the hearing and determination of the appeal already entered by the Applicant against the said judgment at the Courthouse of Appeal, Abuja Judicial Division”.

It also sought “such further order or other orders as the court may deem fit to make in the circumstances”.

Brought pursuant to Order 43 Rule 1 of the High Court of FCT (Civil Procedures) Rules, 2018 and Section 6(6) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The motion says that EFCC is dissatisfied with the July 8 judgment of the court and subsequently filed a Notice of Appeal, dated July 10, before the appellate court in which it raised “substantial, arguable and recondite grounds of law, including the defences of justification, qualified privilege, fair and accurate report of judicial proceedings, and fair comment on a matter of public interest.”

In the July 8 judgment in the defamation case, marked FCT/HC/CV/1199/2024, brought before the court by Agunloye, through his counsel, Adeola Adedipe SAN, Justice Kekemeke found EFCC guilty of defaming the former minister, holding that the publication on the commission’s website and X (formerly Twitter) handle, entitled “EFCC arraigns Agunloye over $6billion fraud”, damaged the claimant’s reputation.

The court held that the contentious publication on EFCC official website and X handle was false and defamatory.

It then ordered EFCC to retract the publication and offer public apology on its website and two other national dailies.

The court further ordered a perpetual injunction restraining EFCC from defaming the former minister and ordered the commission to pay the sum of N10 million as damages to Agunloye as general and exemplary damage to him.

At the proceedings, counsel for Agunloye, MacAnthony Okolocha, holding the brief of Adeola Adedipe SAN, informed the court that record of proceedings in the case had been transmitted to the appeal court.

According to him, with that development the court ceased jurisdiction in the matter.

Following this, Shittu subsequently withdrew the application for stay of execution.

In his brief ruling, Justice Kekemeke struck out the application having been withdrawn by the applicant, EFCC.

In it 11-ground of appeal, EFCC asked the appellate court to set aside the judgment delivered by Justice Kekemeke, describing the decision as erroneous in law and against the weight of evidence.

The commission argued that the lower court failed to properly evaluate the evidence before it before wrongly concluding that Agunloye had established a case of defamation.

According to EFCC, the lower court overlook ked key documentary evidence and the evidence of its sole witness in the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Umar Hussain Babangida, which it claimed supported the contentious publication.

It claimed that, “The totality of the credible oral and documentary evidence adduced before the lower court preponderated overwhelmingly in favour of the appellant.”

It argued that had the lower court “properly evaluated the evidence on record l, particularly Exhibits A, B, D and E and the testimony of DW1 (ACP Umar Hussain Babangida), it would have dismissed the respondent’s claim in its entirety”.