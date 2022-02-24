Court strikes out case against Ohakim as AGF withdraws charges

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday struck out the charges preferred against a former Governor of Imo State, Dr Ikedi Ohakim.

The trial Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo granted the application filed by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to discontinue the charges levelled by one Chinyere Amuchinwa (née Igwegbe) which arose from her allegations against Ohakim, wherein he accused the former governor of making her nude video, intimidation and a N500 million land transaction.

It will be recalled that these charges were previously discontinued by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) but at some point, the AGF took over the matter upon Amuchinwa’s petition.

The IGP had also charged the woman with giving false information to the police against Ohakim.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, a lawyer from the office of the AGF, Sani Bagudu moved an application to discontinue the charges filed against Ohakim, which the Court granted and struck out the case against Ohakim.

Ohakim had since the saga started more than two years ago maintained his innocence and accused the woman of blackmailing him.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ambitious appointed public officials Ambitious appointed public officials

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ambitious appointed public officials Ambitious appointed public officials