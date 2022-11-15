Court stops Nigeria Air/Ethiopian Airline deal

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has stopped the take-off of the Nigeria Air and Ethiopian Airlines deal.

In a suit before the high court sitting in Lagos under His Lordship, Honourable Justice A. Lewis Allagoa is challenging the Minister of Aviation and others to court over the national carrier’s project which has Ethiopian Airlines as its technical partner.

The plaintiffs namely, Airline Operators of Nigeria, Air Peace, Azman Max Air, United Airlines and TopBrass Aviation, in the suit, have approached the court to as a matter of fact stop Nigeria Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Senator Hadi Sirika, ministry of aviation and the Attorney General of the Federation (defendants), “restraining the defendants either by themselves, agents, privies, principals or any other persons whosoever from executing the proposed or draft national carrier and establishment and agreement between the federal government of Nigeria represented by the 3rd and 4th defendants and the strategic equity partner the 2nd defendant) or giving effect to and or suspending the sale and transfer of the shares and operations of the 1st defendant by the 2nd defendant pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The suit also called for a “Maintenance of status quo by all parties in this suit from taking any further steps in relation to the subject matter of this suit pending the determination of the motion on notice.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How International Creditors Shut-Out Nigeria, Other African Countries ― DMO Tells Reps

Director-General of Aids, Loans and Debt Management (DMO), Ms Patricia Oniha on Monday disclosed Federal Government’s plans to source for alternative sources to meet its financial obligations including budget deficit in the 2023 fiscal year…

2023: Igbo Not Ripe For Presidency, Soludo Tells Peter Obi

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday, lambasted the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, again, saying that he was unfit to win the 2023 general elections…

NES#28: Osinbajo Highlights Importance Of African Carbon Market In Addressing Climate Change

The Federal Government is finalising plans on the draft Nigeria Agenda 2050, which seeks to increase the country’s per capita GDP to $33,000 by 2050 and place Nigeria amongst the rank of upper middle-income countries, just as NESG sets agenda for Presidential candidates…

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: Adekunle Ajasin: If Only The Dead Could Rise

I was at Saint Andrew’s Cathedral Church, Owo, Ondo State, last Friday, November 11, 2022. The last time I was at the Anglican Church was on Saturday, November 15, 1997…

PDP’s Arson Alarm False, Misleading ― Oyo APC





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has described the allegation made by the media arm of the governor Seyi Makinde reelection campaign that it (APC)…

EDITORIAL: INEC And PVC Collection

SINCE every democracy is only as solid as the procedure that births it, the recent complaint by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about the low response by residents of Kogi State…