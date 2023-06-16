A Federal High Court in Minna has issued a restraining order to the Niger State Government, prohibiting the demolition of Ashrab Energy International Limited, a company located in the state.

The Niger State Government had previously marked Ashrab, situated in Keteren-Gwari, Minna, with occupancy numbers NGS/913 and NGS/8821 for demolition on May 30, 2023, shortly after the Governor of Niger State was sworn in on May 29, 2023.

In a court order dated June 14, 2023, identified as NSHC/MN/147/2023, the defendants, including the Governor of Niger State, the Attorney General of the state, the Niger State Ministry of Land and Housing, and the Niger State Urban Development Board were instructed to refrain from taking any action regarding the Ashrab property.

The court order stated that the permit issued to the company by the Niger State Urban Development Board on October 28, 2021, should not be revoked.

Under the authority of Justice Mariyam Ismaila, the court issued an interim injunction restraining Governor Mohammed Bago (1st defendant) or any of his agents from interfering with or halting the legitimate business operations of Ashrab Energy International Limited.

The court ruled that the Governor of Niger State and his agents do not possess constitutional rights to demolish or revoke the certificate of occupancy (C of O) of Ashrab without providing evidence to support such actions.

The order prevents the Governor and his agents from undertaking any actions that would infringe upon the plaintiff’s constitutional rights.

The suit stated, “An order of interim injunction restraining the 1st defendant or any of his agents, assigns, and/or privies from interfering with the plaintiff’s constitutional rights to own the parcel of land and all the improvements thereon, situated at Keteren-Gwari, Minna, Niger State.

“The certificate of occupancy covered by certificate of occupancy Nos. NGS/913 and NGS/8821 pending the determination of the motion on notice.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 4th defendant from withdrawing the development permit issued to the plaintiff (Ashrab Energy International Limited) on October 28, 2021, pending the determination of the motion.”

