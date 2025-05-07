Court stops Ekiti PDP LG congress as party elects new executives

A High Court in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, has issued an order prohibiting the conduct of the Local Government and State Congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State.

Justice Bamidele Omotoso granted this order on Wednesday while ruling on Motion Exparte Number HAD/424M/2025, which was filed on May 6, 2025, by Hon. Afolabi Adedeji.

The suit was brought against the PDP, the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, the Caretaker Chairman of the party in Ekiti State, Dare Adeleke, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While ordering that all parties to the suit should maintain status quo, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice, the Court also ordered that the PDP Acting National Chairman, National Organising Secretary and Ekiti State Caretaker Chairman should be served the court order through their WhatsApp numbers.

“Leave is hereby granted to the claimant/applicant to serve the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants the Originating Process with its accompanying processes by substituted means, by pasting the afosesaid originating process on the wall of the 1st defendant’s office situate at Ajilosun Street, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

“In addition, the claimant/applicant is granted leave to serve the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants vide their WhatsApp phone numbers respectively.

“All parties in this case are hereby ordered to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice which is hereby fixed for hearing on Wednesday, the 14th day of May, 2025,” the court ruled.

The plaintiff, Afolabi Adedeji, had sought an order of interim injunction, retraining the defendants by themselves, privies, agents and successor-in-title/office, from accepting any list of persons who did not obtain election forms, participate in the elections and elected by the simple majority votes of the ward congress of the PDP in Ekiti State to act for the party, as delegates at any election of the party apart from those elected on March 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, the caretaker chairman of Ekiti PDP, Dare Adeleke said the party held a successful local government congress where executives of the party across the 16 LGAs were elected on Wednesday.

Adeleke in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday commended the congress committee under the leadership of Dr Eddy Olafeso and other stakeholders for the success of the exercise.

He said, “I cannot express my appreciation enough for the marvelous job done by the committee led by the tireless and indefatigable Dr. Eddy Olafeso. Today’s(Wednesday) peaceful outing shows how organized and dedicated the committee was in preparing for this congress.

“We are thrilled that the congress commenced and concluded smoothly, without any hitches. It is on record that we started ahead of schedule at 8:00 a.m., and by 12 noon, we had concluded.”

“To the elected officers, we urge you to work tirelessly for the party’s success.

“We are indeed very impressed with today’s outing, which has sent a clear message to skeptics that the PDP in Ekiti State is fully committed to one goal; the success of our party, both as an entity and in future elections. With the cohesion and peace within the party, it is safe to say that victory is sure,”he said.

