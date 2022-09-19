Court slates September 21 to rule on FG’s suit against ASUU

Latest News
By Sunday Ejike - Abuja
rule on FG’s suit against ASUU, Taraba PDP guber candidate, Court grants PDP request, Kwara Court remands 7 for stealing N40m worth of fish, Court stops sports minister, Court grants perpetual injunction restraining Gov Lalong from rebuilding burnt Jos market, Traditional ruler drags one to court over threat to his life in Imo, Court orders arrest of two for impersonation as traditional rulers in Ondo, Court grants bail to Benin palace secretary, four others , Court remands Benin palace secretary, chiefs over illegal demolition of houses, Court remands 23-year-old over alleged killing of his grandmother, Owo Poly staff, son in court for allegedly assaulting neighbour, Four suspected kidnappers remanded, importation of sugar unfortified, court discovers ghost workers, Court convicts man for destroying PDP billboard in Benue, certificate case against Tinubu, Court retrains Lagos Speaker, others from interfering with activities of House Service Commission Chairman, COTRIMCO Zone C tours Southwest judiciary, Alleged N30m fraud: Judge threatens couple with arrest warrant, suspended Accountant General to bail, adoption of addresses in suit against OGFZAA, 7-man robbery gang docked in Lagos, FGGC sexual molestation crisis, Court slaps N5m, Abia APC guber ticket: Appeal Court throws out Ogah's suit against Emenike, board composition of BEDC, Magistrate's absence stalls arraignment of retired NAF officer, Bilal over alleged threat to life, judge who dissolved marriage, Appeal Court adjourns suit, Release Ukpo’s biodata to Ekweremadu, Court restrains Kano govt, Plateau High Court sentences three to death over murder, Police arraigns 38 years old man, Alade Market construction: Company raises alarm on disobedience to court order, Court vindicates Warri chief, Court INEC from ending registration, use of Hijab in schools, Court remands blogger, Court remands man in Warri prison over alleged blackmail of Delta cleric, 5 Staff of Cheda, forgery felony in Ondo, Alleged sexual abuse, Court orders Lagos govt, Court permits landlord, My wife children frequently, PDP's suit against Buhari, 2023: Political appointees drag APC, INEC to court over disqualification threats, 60-year-old man, one other jailed in Ondo for forging late cocoa farmer signature, Senior lawyer sues AGF, Two ex-FIRS chiefs bag 5-year jail term each over income tax certificate forgery, court remands 28-year-old man, Unfreeze 18 frozen accounts belonging to lawyer, Court orders CBN Gov, Court sentences driver to five years imprisonment for stealing diesel, Suspected kidnapper remanded,, Man, 34, in court for allegedly attempting to strangle mother, Court quashes charge, Court dismisses APC's appeal on Akwa-Ibom party leadership tussle, Court remands apprentice , Court frees Ex-NNPC GMD, Court sentences father, Court convicts 73-year-old revenue, FCT designates special courts, After 33 years of marriage, man seeks divorce, says wife always beats him, Court declares seats of 20 Cross River lawmakers vacant for defecting from PDP to APC, pornography My wife My wife denies me sex, Ex-Chief of Air Staff of N66m , Court dismisses Deji of Akure suit, Ondo Judge withdraws from suit over bias allegations, Court strikes out bail granted, Court remands 15 suspected kidnappers at Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo, NICON: Court orders committal proceedings in person against AMCON MD, BPE DG, others, Court slates April 8 , Court remands job seeker , Anambra businesswoman drags cleric to court over alleged N4m fraud, judgement debt to Akwa Ibom , Court orders NNPC, Mobil to pay N82bn judgement debt to Akwa Ibom communities, Court discharges, Anambra court frees three murder suspects, sentences one to 21 years imprisonment, Don, 4 others arraigned over forgery of chieftaincy documents, constitution, Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections, elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis, Court sentences two persons, Court sentences woman to nine years imprisonment for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl, Court adjourns sitting, suit by Aregbesola's loyalist, Court sentences sex offender to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to life imprisonment for impregnating daughter, Court remands Kunle Poly, 2 others over Idumota’s mayhem, Court bars FG from direct funding of Police from Federation Account, Spare parts seller, one other jailed for cybercrime in Kwara, Businessman bags life imprisonment for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old wife’s niece, Court restrains APC from swearing in Benue Chairman, Treasurer, Asst. Secretary-elect, Court sentences three to 17-yr, Court grants Saipem MD, Delta Chief Judge frees four awaiting trial inmates in Warri prison, raids on Justice Odili's residence, Elevation of Ibadan High, Court sentences welder to death by hanging for stabbing carpenter to death in Kogi, YIAGA calls for declaration, Court adjourns FG's

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, slated September 21 to rule on the application for an interlocutory injunction brought before it by the Federal Government against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The court fixed the date after counsel to the Federal Government, James Igwe (SAN), argued his application, which seeks a court order restraining ASUU from further continuing with the ongoing nationwide strike.

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had approached the court to challenge the ongoing strike embarked upon by the university lecturers since February, this year.

Igwe had asked the court to give the suit an accelerated hearing due to the urgency of the matter to enable students to return to school, adding that since the matter was already in court, it would be proper for the strike to be called off pending the determination of the suit.

But counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana (SAN) said, the union was currently meeting with stakeholders to ensure that the matter was resolved and appealed to the government to cooperate with the union to resolve the issue.

The Federal Government had dragged the union before the Court to look into the legality or otherwise of the ongoing prolonged strike by ASUU leadership and members and to also, interpret in its entirety, the provisions of Section 18 LFN 2004, especially as it applies to the cessation of strike once a trade dispute is apprehended by the Minister of Labour and Employment and conciliation is ongoing.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In the suit dated September 8, the Federal Government is praying the court to, among other reliefs, determine whether ASUU members are entitled to emoluments or ‘strike pay’ during their period of strike, which commenced on February 14, 2022, more so in view of the national law as provided in Section 43 of the TDA and the International Labour Principles on the right to strike as well as the decisions of the ILO Committee on Freedom of Association on the subject.

“Determine whether ASUU has the right to embark on strike over disputes as is the case in this instance by compelling the Federal Government to employ its own University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) in the payment of the wages of its members as against the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) universally used by the Federal Government in the nation for payment of wages of all its employees in the Federal Government Public Service of which university workers, including ASUU members, are part of or even where the government, via NITDA, subjected ASUU and their counterpart, Universities Peculiar Personnel Payroll Systems (UPPPS) software to integrity test (vulnerability and stress test) and they failed.”

MONDAY LINES: I Stand With Buhari


Court slates September 21 to rule on FG’s suit against ASUU

EDITORIAL: The Gory Discovery In Ibadan

Court slates September 21 to rule on FG’s suit against ASUU

You might also like
Latest News

ASUU strike: No going back on plan to shutdown Abuja, Lagos airports ― NANS president

Latest News

ASUU strike: Court to deliver ruling on FG’s prayer September 19

Latest News

FG to review ASUU strike, summons pro-chancellors, VCs

Latest News

We need to act fast on economy, ASUU, Osinbajo tells APC governors

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More