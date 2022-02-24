Court slates Feb 28 to hear DCP Abba Kyari’s bail application

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed February 28, to hear the bail application filed by the detained former Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigerian Police Force, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

The Judge fixed the date on Thursday, after counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mike Kassa informed the court that the bail application was not served on him by the applicant.

He said though, the applicant’s counsel served him with a motion on notice, he was yet to be served with the bail application.

However, Kyari’s counsel, Cynthia Ikenna insisted that there is proof of service to that effect and prayed the court to confirm the proof of service in the court file.

After going through the court file, Justice Ekwo directed the applicant’s counsel to serve Kassa in open court and adjourned till February 28, to hear Abba Kyari’s bail application and other applications.

Kyari had, on February 21, approached the court with an ex-parte motion and originating summons seeking bail and asking the court to enforce his fundamental human rights which he alleged had been breached by his unlawful arrest and detention.

He urged the court in the main suit, to make an order directing the NDLEA to pay him N500 million for infringing on his rights and to direct the agency to tender a public apology in national dailies.

Justice Ekwo fixed yesterday for hearing of the bail application and directed Kyari’s lawyer to put NDLEA on notice and serve the agency with the hearing notice

