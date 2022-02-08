Court slates April 26 for judgment of suit against Senate by CCT boss, Umar

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, fixed April 26, 2022, to deliver Judgement in a suit brought before it by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Yakubu Umar against the Nigerian Senate where-in he seeks to stop his probe on alleged misconduct.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after the plaintiff and the four defendants in the matter adopted their final processes.

The four defendants in the suit are the Senate, Senate President, Senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The CCT Chairman in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 671/2021 is challenging the powers of the Senate to investigate him in an alleged assault perpetrated against a security guard at a business plaza in Abuja.

In the suit filed by his lawyer, Sunday Edward, the CCT boss is asking the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Senate, its members and agents from conducting or continuing to conduct investigations into the allegations of assault levelled against him (Umar) via a petition submitted to the Senate.

The plaintiff specifically wants the court to determine whether the allegation of assault which allegedly took place at Barnex plaza in Abuja on March 29, 2021, formed part of the matters the Senate is constitutionally empowered to investigate.

He also asked the court to determine whether the Senate and its committee on ethics and public petition are competent to investigate or invite him in relation to the investigation of the allegation of assault brought against him and whether the powers of the Senate to conduct the investigation are not govern or subject to the provision of Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 constitution.

The CCT chairman wants the court to declare that the case of assault which took place on March 29, 2021, did not form part of the matters the Senate is constitutionally empowered to investigate.

He further asks the court to declare that the Senate moves to conduct an investigation in the matter is unconstitutional and amounts to unwarranted usurpation of the functions of the Police and of the court’s jurisdiction.

When the matter came up yesterday, Umar’s counsel asked the court to grant all the reliefs sought by his client and restrain the defendants from causing his investigation.

However, counsel to the Senate, Kafayat Suleyman urged the court to dismiss the suit insisting that the Senate has the power, under Section 88 of the constitution to investigate alleged misconduct by any public officer.

Justice Ekwo, after taking arguments from parties in the suit, fixed April 26, 2022, to deliver judgement.

