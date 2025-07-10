Court slams €1m damages against Union Bank over breach, negligence

Awards N50m damages in favour of NICON Investment Ltd

•Union Bank heads to Appeal Court

A High Court of Lagos State has slammed £1 million in damages against Union Bank Plc for negligence and breach of its fiduciary duties to NICON Investment Limited.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday in a suit marked LD/1074/2010 filed by NICON Investment Limited against Union Bank, Justice O. Abike Fadipe held that NICON Investment Limited (Claimant) is a duly registered and incorporated limited liability company operating a fixed deposit account with the Union Bank (Defendant) payable with interest on demand.

The court held in the judgment that the sum of £130,720,557.06 stands to the credit of NICON Investment Limited in its fixed deposit account

domiciled with the Union Bank as of April 30, 2010.

Justice Abike-Fadipe further held in the judgment that the unilateral conversion of the claimant’s £130,720,557.06 to US dollars without the due authorization or mandate of the claimant is wrongful, null and void.

According to the judge, “The defendant bank’s unilateral act of converting the fixed deposit of the claimant from British Pounds Sterling to US Dollars and Dollars to Naira is unauthorized and is null and void.”

The Judge agreed that the Pounds Sterling fixed deposit account of the Claimant is not tied to the indebtedness of Global Fleet Oil and Gas Limited or meant in any way or manner whatsoever to provide security for the said debt.

The court held that the bank’s unilateral use of part of the claimant’s £130,720,557.06 to liquidate Global Fleet Limited’s debt without the mandate of the Claimant is wrong, null and void.

Consequently, the court awarded the sum of N50 million to the Claimant against the defendant as damages for unlawful deduction and illegal penalties and charges made on the account of the Claimant by the bank.

It directed the bank to avail the claimant with its statement of account of the fixed deposit account as well as reconciliation of same from inception till date and that the bank should also render an account of all transactions on the claimant’s Pounds Sterling fixed deposit account together with all accrued interest thereon.

The court went ahead and made an order setting aside all acts of the bank pertaining to or connected with and affecting the claimant’s Pounds Sterling fixed deposit account, vis-à-vis its conversion to US

Dollars, Naira and unilateral liquidation of the indebtedness of Global Fleet Limited and NICON Investment Limited from the said account.

Justice Abike-Fadipe dismissed the defendant’s counterclaim in its entirety with a cost awarded to the claimant and the third defendant to the counterclaim severally in the sum of N10 million, respectively.

NICON Investment Limited had, in its case, asserted that it maintained a banker /customer relationship with the defendant, who operated a British Pound Sterling fixed deposit account with the Bank. The court also ordered an interest of 5 percent per annum from May 2010 that was used to fully liquidate the second defendant to the first counterclaimant’s debt (Global Fleet Oil and Gas Limited).

Meanwhile, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced that it has instructed its legal team to immediately appeal a recent court ruling that could result in a liability exceeding N400 billion plus accrued interest.

The case involves NICON Investment Limited, Global Fleet, and business mogul, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the bank acknowledged the judgment of Justice Abike Fadipe of the Ikeja High Court, which found the bank liable in a matter concerning the disputed deposit agreement.

The statement, signed by Mrs Olufunmilola Aluko, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer of Union Bank, emphasised the institution’s commitment to professionalism, ethical conduct, and legal compliance.

“While we respect the authority of the court, we strongly disagree with the judgment delivered and have instructed our lawyers to file an appeal against it immediately,” the bank stated.

The bank expressed concerns over several aspects of the judgment, including the court’s findings on consolidation of indebtedness, locus standi, and third-party liability, which it says run at a conflict with established legal principles and its understanding of the facts.

“We are confident in our legal position and intend to vigorously pursue all lawful avenues to ensure justice is served. Union Bank had previously transferred the relevant debt obligations to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), and we maintain that all actions taken in this regard were in line with applicable laws and sound banking practice.”

The bank also reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding stakeholder interests and upholding the integrity it has built over its more than 100-year history.

The case took a dramatic turn when the Federal High Court in Lagos ordered Union Bank to refund £137 million (approximately N400 billion) to NICON Investment Limited, along with 5 percent annual interest accrued over 14 years.

The judgment was seen as a significant legal victory for Senator Ibrahim, who currently represents the Ondo South Senatorial District.

The court ruled that Union Bank had failed to honour the terms of the long-standing deposit agreement, leading to the monumental judgment.

