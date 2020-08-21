Court sets aside garnishee order on Nasarawa govt’s account

Reactions have begun to trail the federal high Court judgement that set aside the garnishee order imposed on the Nasarawa State government account.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, ordered that Nasarawa State account be unfrozen with immediate effect. The accounts were frozen last month, by the same court order following litigation against the state by the state association of pensioners, and since then all government activities in the state have been crippled.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, who on many occasions expressed sadness over the development, said the garnishee order came at a very challenging period and it is affecting government activities negatively.

Although the details of the Abuja judgment is yet to be made public, as soon as the news filtered the state, residents of Lafia the state capital, mostly civil servants and traders started jubilating.

A cross-section of the people that spoke with our correspondent described the court’s verdict as a victory for the state, stressing that it as been challenging and tough for both civil servants and businesses in the state.

Tribune Online gathered that since the state accounts were frozen, the government was unable to embark on any financial transactions even the non-payment of running cost to Ministries, departments and parastatals.

