Court set to hear Nnamdi Kanu’s application to quash FG’s charges against him

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja in his usual Fendi designer clothes for his trial in the 15-count terrorism charge filed against him by the Federal government.

The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako has slated today to hear the application of the quashing of the charge preferred against him by the Federal Government and an application for his bail.

When the case was called a few minutes back, prosecution counsel, Shuaibu Labaran, informed the court that the defence counsel, led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) had filed and served him with two applications, which he had responded accordingly.

Labaran informed the court that the first application is seeking an order quashing the 15-count amended charge levelled against Kanu and the other one seeking his bail and that was ready for the business of the day.

However, Ozekhome complained bitterly that the DSS has vehemently refused to allow Kanu to change clothes contrary to a definite order of the court that he must be allowed to change clothes.

Ozekhome said, for three times, Kanu’s younger brother has been refused access to the DSS facility where Kanu is being kept and lamented that since Kanu was arrested and detained, his eyeglass was seized by the DSS and has not been returned to him.

“My Lord, we demand that the reading glasses of the defendant be returned to him. We can’t afford to allow him to go blind.”

The Judge however said the complaint has been noted and directed Ozekhome to proceed with the business of the day.

At that juncture, Ozekhome said he has an application that basically seeks the quashing, striking out and dismissing of the 15-count amended charge against Kanu for being ‘incompetent and denying the court of jurisdiction’ to entertain the 15-count amended charge.”

The application, with 34 grounds, and supported by a 36-paragraph affidavit, Ozekhome said, also seeks for an order acquitting and discharging Kanu for want of jurisdiction and defective, baseless and incompetent charges.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Court set to hear Court set to hear

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Court set to hear Court set to hear