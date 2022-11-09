Court set to deliver judgement in A’Ibom PDP guber candidate’s case

By Udeme Utip - Uyo
The Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, the state capital is set to deliver judgement in an alleged forgery case against the Gubernatorial candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state, Pastor Umo Eno.

One of the aspirants of the May 25 PDP governorship primary, Mr Akan Okon, a former Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, had immediately after the primary, which he emerged as second runner-up, approached the Court in suit number FHC/UY/CS/110/2022, seeking the disqualification of Eno, for being ineligible to contest the poll.

Tribune Online gathered that the major particulars of the case, which is about to be determined by the presiding Judge, Justice Agatha Okeke, on Friday, Nov. 11, bothers on allegations of multiple forgeries of the West African School Certificate Examination, WASCE, discrepancies in places, dates of birth, as well as the issues surrounding the authenticity of his Permanent Voter’s Card, (PVC).

The matter was originally slated for determination on November 28 but had to be shifted backwards to November 11, in order to dispose all pre-election cases in good time for the polls proper.

However, Governor Udom Emmanuel, who announced Eno as his preferred successor in January 2022, is said to be running around with other party stakeholders, in frantic last-ditch efforts to save his candidate from being booted out of the governorship race for any reason.

Opposition political parties in the state have taken due advantage of the alleged forgery case, lampooning Eno, the PDP and Governor Emmanuel, faulting the Governor’s integrity and claim to excellence in the unfolding allegation in the case of multiple forgeries.

Campaigning across the State, the Young Progressives Congress (YPP), in one of its campaign songs, challenged Umo Eno to bring his credentials if he wants to be governor.

