Court sentences woman to nine years imprisonment for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl

Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Maryam Sabo on Thursday has sentenced 27-year-old Sadiya Ahmadu to nine years imprisonment in a correctional centre for kidnapping a 3-year-old girl, Khadija.

According to a charge sheet issued by Barrister M.M Faroukh, the prosecution counsel from the Kano State Ministry for Justice, Sadiya was arraigned on a one-count charge of kidnapping.

Sadiya was said to have kidnapped Khadija while she was praying at Gayawa Qtrs in Ungogo LGA, Kano and took her to Karaduwa Village, in Matazu LGA of Katsina State.

The sheet stated that “Sadiya Adamu of Titin Badaru, Gayawa, Qtrs, Kano on or about 22nd March, 2018 at about 1100hrs at Gayawa Qtrs kidnapped one Khadija Nura, 3-year-old girl from the lawful guardianship of her parents.”

The prosecution informed the court that the defendant requested N1 million ransom from Khadija’s father.

During the trial, the counsel called the girl’s parents who testified how the defendant kidnapped their daughter.

Defence counsel, Barrister YS Gama presented Sadiya who defended herself.

In her judgement, Justice Sabo upheld that the prosecution counsel proved the case of kidnapping against Sadiya beyond a reasonable doubt.

She convicted her and sentenced her to nine years imprisonment with hard labour.

Justice Sabo also ordered the convict to pay an additional fine of N200,000 or serve one year in Correctional Centre in default.

She also ordered that the sentence is to start from the date of first arrest and detention.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.