Court sentences welder to life imprisonment for raping minor

A High Court sitting in Akure has sentenced a welder and father of two, Modupe Oni, to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl.

The accused who was convicted on one count charge was said to have committed the offence on Ifon in Ose Local Government Area.

Modupe was said to have forcefully had carnal knowledge of the young girl when the four-year-old girl came to buy groundnut from the accused wife.

The accused was said to have lured the four-year-old girl into his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of the minor.

The victim, however, narrated her ordeal to her parent who rushed her to the hospital when she was bleeding, where test confirmed forceful penetration.

Four witnesses were called by the Prosecuting Counsel, Oluwaseun Akeredolu, during the trial while the convict testified for himself.

The convict denied the allegations but Justice Samuel Bola observed that his denial was contrary to his statement to the police and held that evidence showed that Modupe committed the act and hailed the small girl for speaking out.

He, however, found the father of two, guilty of the offence and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

