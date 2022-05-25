Court sentences two for forgery, felony in Ondo

Latest News
By Tribune Online
forgery felony in Ondo, Alleged sexual abuse, Court orders Lagos govt, Court permits landlord, My wife children frequently, PDP's suit against Buhari, 2023: Political appointees drag APC, INEC to court over disqualification threats, 60-year-old man, one other jailed in Ondo for forging late cocoa farmer signature, Senior lawyer sues AGF, Two ex-FIRS chiefs bag 5-year jail term each over income tax certificate forgery, court remands 28-year-old man, Unfreeze 18 frozen accounts belonging to lawyer, Court orders CBN Gov, Court sentences driver to five years imprisonment for stealing diesel, Suspected kidnapper remanded,, Man, 34, in court for allegedly attempting to strangle mother, Court quashes charge, Court dismisses APC's appeal on Akwa-Ibom party leadership tussle, Court remands apprentice , Court frees Ex-NNPC GMD, Court sentences father, Court convicts 73-year-old revenue, FCT designates special courts, After 33 years of marriage, man seeks divorce, says wife always beats him, Court declares seats of 20 Cross River lawmakers vacant for defecting from PDP to APC, pornography My wife My wife denies me sex, Ex-Chief of Air Staff of N66m , Court dismisses Deji of Akure suit, Ondo Judge withdraws from suit over bias allegations, Court strikes out bail granted, Court remands 15 suspected kidnappers at Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo, NICON: Court orders committal proceedings in person against AMCON MD, BPE DG, others, Court slates April 8 , Court remands job seeker , Anambra businesswoman drags cleric to court over alleged N4m fraud, judgement debt to Akwa Ibom , Court orders NNPC, Mobil to pay N82bn judgement debt to Akwa Ibom communities, Court discharges, Anambra court frees three murder suspects, sentences one to 21 years imprisonment, Don, 4 others arraigned over forgery of chieftaincy documents, constitution, Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections, elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis, Court sentences two persons, Court sentences woman to nine years imprisonment for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl, Court adjourns sitting, suit by Aregbesola's loyalist, Court sentences sex offender to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to life imprisonment for impregnating daughter, Court remands Kunle Poly, 2 others over Idumota’s mayhem, Court bars FG from direct funding of Police from Federation Account, Spare parts seller, one other jailed for cybercrime in Kwara, Businessman bags life imprisonment for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old wife’s niece, Court restrains APC from swearing in Benue Chairman, Treasurer, Asst. Secretary-elect, Court sentences three to 17-yr, Court grants Saipem MD, Delta Chief Judge frees four awaiting trial inmates in Warri prison, raids on Justice Odili's residence, Elevation of Ibadan High, Court sentences welder to death by hanging for stabbing carpenter to death in Kogi

A High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital,  on Wednesday, sentenced two people, Stella Akinbobola and Adewumi Mathew to seven and five years imprisonment respectively for unlawful invasion, forcible entry and conspiracy to commit felony.

The two accused  who were dragged before the court over unlawful taking of possession of  property by force were given an option of fine while the third defendant,  Ojopaun Tope, was discharged and acquitted by the court.

The accused persons were, however, given an option of fine by the trial judge, Justice Williams Rotimi Olamide, who asked Akinbobola to pay N250,000 as fine on each charges while Mathew was given an option of fine of N100,000 on counts 1 to 4.

The two were accused of forgery and altering a warrant of possession with the use of corrective fluid after it had been signed by His Lordship, Hon Justice Bode Adegbehingbe.

The suspects were also accused of inserting Claimant in the column where 1st defendant was originally written and inserting 1st defendant where Claimant was originally written.

With their action, the duo gave possession of land to a wrong party.


Speaking after the ruling, Joseph Akinlaja who supported nominal complaints in the case, said he decided to take up the matter because the two defendants forcibly took over the lands that belong to the people.

Akinlaja, a former member of the House of Representatives, said the judgement is a clear indication that the judiciary is the hope of the common man.

He said “The case that brought us to this place is a case of somebody who said her father has 6,700 hectares of land in Ondo and what is the size of Ondo itself and she began to bulldoze  people’s land  and oppressed them and even planned to shoot  me.

“The people reported to me, most especially those who don’t have money, those who don’t have money to survey their family land. Poor people don’t have money to survey their lands, but land grabbers have money to spend.

“They spend millions to survey the land and make presentation that looks real to court and it is possible they win. But in this case, justice was delivered and dedicated to the poor people that owned their land in Ondo town

The Prosecuting counsel, Tolu Abisagbo, said the case was a long journey to justice.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Court sentences two for forgery, felony in Ondo

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Court sentences two for forgery, felony in Ondo

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Ogun governorship aspirant promises to lift 4,800 households out of poverty if…

Latest News

Withdrawal trails PDP primaries, as Ekweremadu, Abaribe, Luke, others, decline to…

Latest News

New video: Abducted train passengers call on FG, international community to…

Latest News

Kwara partners firm for school children mass deworming

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More