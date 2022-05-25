Court sentences two for forgery, felony in Ondo

A High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital, on Wednesday, sentenced two people, Stella Akinbobola and Adewumi Mathew to seven and five years imprisonment respectively for unlawful invasion, forcible entry and conspiracy to commit felony.

The two accused who were dragged before the court over unlawful taking of possession of property by force were given an option of fine while the third defendant, Ojopaun Tope, was discharged and acquitted by the court.

The accused persons were, however, given an option of fine by the trial judge, Justice Williams Rotimi Olamide, who asked Akinbobola to pay N250,000 as fine on each charges while Mathew was given an option of fine of N100,000 on counts 1 to 4.

The two were accused of forgery and altering a warrant of possession with the use of corrective fluid after it had been signed by His Lordship, Hon Justice Bode Adegbehingbe.

The suspects were also accused of inserting Claimant in the column where 1st defendant was originally written and inserting 1st defendant where Claimant was originally written.

With their action, the duo gave possession of land to a wrong party.





Speaking after the ruling, Joseph Akinlaja who supported nominal complaints in the case, said he decided to take up the matter because the two defendants forcibly took over the lands that belong to the people.

Akinlaja, a former member of the House of Representatives, said the judgement is a clear indication that the judiciary is the hope of the common man.

He said “The case that brought us to this place is a case of somebody who said her father has 6,700 hectares of land in Ondo and what is the size of Ondo itself and she began to bulldoze people’s land and oppressed them and even planned to shoot me.

“The people reported to me, most especially those who don’t have money, those who don’t have money to survey their family land. Poor people don’t have money to survey their lands, but land grabbers have money to spend.

“They spend millions to survey the land and make presentation that looks real to court and it is possible they win. But in this case, justice was delivered and dedicated to the poor people that owned their land in Ondo town

The Prosecuting counsel, Tolu Abisagbo, said the case was a long journey to justice.

