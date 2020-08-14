Court sentences teacher to life imprisonment for defiling10-year-old girl

A High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital, on Friday sentenced a school teacher, Omotayo Adanlawo to life imprisonment for raping a 10- year – old girl.

Adanlawo who attends the same church with the victim’s father was said to have visited the home of the victim while her parents were not at home and forcefully had carnal knowledge of the young girl.

The accused was said to have threatened the 10-year-old girl and warned her not to disclose to anyone or else she will die.

But when the victim started complaining and could not walk because of the pains caused by the injuries in her private part, her parents rushed her to the hospital where it was discovered that the girl had been raped.

The little girl, however, disclosed that she was raped by a member of the church who warned her not disclose to anyone, which led to arrest of Adanlawo.

The case was reported at Iju-Itaogbolu Divisional headquarters before being transferred to Ala area command, while a medical report confirmed that there was actual penetration into the 10-year-old girls’ private part.

The accused was dragged before the Court based on the advice of the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution, while the accused was charged with rape, contrary to section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the criminal laws of Ondo state.

Five witnesses were called by the State Counsel represented by Stella Adegoke, which include the victim and her mother, while the defendant stood for himself.

Adanlawo in his statement before the police claimed the young girl requested for the sum of N50 from him to buy chinchin but said during cross-examination that he was at home at the time of the incident.

He also claimed to be battling with a hernia and as such was not medically fit to had sexual intercourse with the girl.

The trial Judge, Justice Samuel Bola, said the defendant failed to give convincing evidence and testimony to prove his innocence in the rape allegation.

The Judge, however, Justice Samuel Bola said the prosecution was able to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt and it was evident that there was penetration in the rape allegation against Adanlawo

He also said the defendant gave no medical report to prove his condition as well as any evidence to suggest he was in his house as claimed on the day of the incident.

The court, therefore, sentenced Adanlawo to life imprisonment in line with section 358 of the criminal laws of Ondo state.

The Attorney General and state Commissioner of Justice, Adekola Olawoye said the judgement has shown that it would not be business as usual for paedophiles in the state.

