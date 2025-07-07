Court sentences nine Chinese to one year imprisonment for Ponzi-terrorism scheme

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has sentenced nine Chinese nationals to one year imprisonment for their roles in a Ponzi-terrorism scheme uncovered in Victoria Island, Lagos, in December 2024.

The convicts, Qin Xiao Yong, Luo Mao Yang, Liu Ni Ni, Liu Gang, Sun Qi (also known as Wan Jin Ping), Zhang Juan, Li De Wen, Fun Min, and Tan Ming, were sentenced on Monday by the court, presided over by Justice Daniel Osiagor.

Delivering judgment, Justice Osiagor held that the sentence followed a plea bargain agreement between the convicts and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which was presented in court by EFCC counsel, Abdulrasheed Rildwan.

Defence lawyers, Folarin Dalmeida and Abdulkadir Wodi confirmed the plea deal and urged the court to adopt its terms, which the judge upheld.

As part of the judgment, the court ordered the forfeiture of all electronic gadgets recovered from the defendants during the investigation.

Each convict was also fined N1million.

Justice Osiagor further directed the Nigerian Immigration Service to deport the nine Chinese nationals within seven days of completing their respective jail terms.

The EFCC had earlier linked the scheme to both financial crimes and terrorism financing, prompting the swift prosecution and sentencing.

