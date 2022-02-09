Court sentences MAPOLY student to seven months imprisonment for impersonation

A 24-year-old Computer Science student at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Adebowale Babatunde Ismail, has been convicted and sentenced to seven months imprisonment before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State for the offence of criminal impersonation.

The judgement was secured by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday.

The offence is contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (ii) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015, and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the same Act.

The defendant was said to have fraudulently represented himself as Annabel Torrens to one John Dauherty through an email address: dsprinklse@gmail.com, in order to take advantage of his victim.

Upon his arraignment, Babatunde had pleaded guilty to the one-count charge, and in view of the plea, the prosecution counsel, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, reviewed the facts of the case and prayed the court to convict and sentence Adebowale as charged.

After listening to both parties, Justice Agomoh convicted and sentenced the defendant to seven months imprisonment.

He also ordered the convict to pay N2.4 million in restitution, forfeit a Toyota Rav 4 SUV and an iPhone 11pro mobile phone to the Federal Government.

