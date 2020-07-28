Court sentences man to two years in prison for cell phone theft

A Grade 1 Area Court, Kubwa, on Tuesday sentenced one Mohammed Musa to two years imprisonment for stealing an ‘Infinix Hot 7’ cell phone.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu, sentenced Musa without an option of fine, stressing on the prevalence of such theft in the society.

He added that it would serve as a deterrent to others.

The defendant was charged with criminal conspiracy and theft and found guilty on both charges with one year sentence each, which the judge stated would run concurrently.

Earlier, the Prosecuting counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant, Bukky Taiwo, reported the matter at Kubwa police station on July 11.

Olanipekun said Musa and two others at large conspired while in a Tricycle on NNPC Junction and snatched the complainant’s cell phone valued at N45,000 on the said date.

He further said that while Musa was chased, he abandoned the tricycle and escaped but was traced and arrested by the police.

The prosecution counsel said in the course of the police investigation, the cell phone was recovered from Musa.

He added that the offence contravened Sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

(NAN)

