Court sentences man to jail for illegal possession of firearm in Kogi

A Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi state has sentenced one Ogrima Abdulgafar Adabara also known as Onuku to ten years imprisonment.

Adabara was arrested in Okene and charged to the Federal High Court by the Department of State Services Lokoja.

He was arrested with a pistol, convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment without an option of fine on 6th Dec 2022.

Tribune Online reports that the arrest of Ogrima by men of the DSS and his conviction by the Federal High Court led to jubilation in Okene, with citizens expressing happiness, as he is said to have over time constituted himself as a menace.

Ogrima is reportedly notorious for various crimes ranging from robbery, burglaries, receiving stolen properties, and kidnapping amongst other crimes.

Delivering his Judgement, Justice S. B. Onu of the Federal High Court said having been found guilty, on the count of illegal possession of a firearm punishable under Section 27 (1) of the Firearms Act, sentenced him to ten years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Reacting, counsel to the DSS, O. Yahaya, described the ruling as one that would serve as a deterrent to others.

