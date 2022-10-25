Court sentences man to 3-year jail term over assault

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of a Lagos Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court has sentenced a man, Odunayo Idowu to three years imprisonment over an alleged assault.

The judge sentenced Idowu to three years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to one count charge bordering on assault occasioning bodily harm filed against him by the Lagos State government.

His offence is contrary to section 173(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The state has alleged Idowu of stabbing his neighbour with a knife during an argument which later results in the death of his neighbour.

The prosecution counsel, Ms Tolulope Esan, told the court that on April 17, 20 at Ayede Street by Custom Bus Stop, Ikotun, the defendant (Idowu) assaulted one Godwin, and stabbed him with a knife in the stomach.

But Godwin later died from the pain of the injury he sustained from the stabbed wound after he was discharged from the hospital.

However, the case was reported at Ikotun Police Station and the case file was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID).

The defendant was remanded but was later released on bail.

At the resumed hearing, Esan told the court that the state plea bargain agreement, and the amended one-count charge dated October 11, 2022, against the defendant, she urged the court to accept it.

Idowu was arraigned, pleaded guilty to the charge and the prosecution reviewed the fact of the case.

The defendant’s counsel, Mr O. Sule confirmed the position of the prosecution and noted that the defendant has made an effort to settle with the family.

However, Justice Abike-Fadipe admitted the defendant’s statement made at Ikotun Police Station, the statement of Esther Godwin and Adeboye Olabisi. The report by the State CID and the statement made by Dr Ayantola Oladipo as exhibits.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE