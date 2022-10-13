Court sentences man to 21-year jail term over defilement 

An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court has sentenced a man, Chinaza Abazienu to 21 years imprisonment for indecent treatment and attempt to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl.

Justice Abiola Soladoye sentenced Abazienu to 21 years jail term, following his plea bargain agreement to a two-count charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration and indecent treatment of a child.

The judge sentenced the convict to 14 years for attempted sexual assault by penetration and seven years for indecent treatment of a child.

She added that the sentencing should run consecutively.

The state prosecutor, Ms Abimbola Abolade had earlier informed the court of a plea bargain application made by the defence, dated June 20 which proposed a 21-year jail term.

The defence counsel, Mr Donatus Egbe, also confirmed the acceptance of the plea bargain on behalf of the defendant.

The prosecution submitted that the defendant committed the offences on Aug.3, 2020, on Yusuf Sanusi Street, Off Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos.

The offence, the prosecution said contravenes the provisions of sections 135 and 262 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Obajana: We Must Separate Acquisition From Asset-Grabbing, Kogi Replies Dangote

THE Kogi State government, on Wednesday, responded to Dangote Industries Limited’s insistence on 100 per cent ownership of Obajana Cement Company…

FEC Okays N202.8bn MTN Takeover Of Enugu-Onitsha Road Construction

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the takeover of the construction of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by MTN at the cost of over N202.8 billion under the road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme…

Tinubu, Governors, Campaign Council, NWC Meet





PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the APC presidential campaign council, representatives of governors…

You’re Dazed By Atiku’s Popularity, PDP Replies Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, of his lack of political depth or ability to engage in any productive discourse…