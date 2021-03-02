Court sentences labourer to death by hanging in Ogun

Metro
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
Court sentences labourer to death, SEC vs Oando, DPO vs fashion designer, Lagos restriction, Court strikes out case , Court bank, Three remanded, 10 Marginal Oil Fields, Court in Kogi, national assets, Court remands man, BPE, Man remanded, Court remands man, Court sentences two robbers, Oyo Judiciary, Shiites members, Court remands three, MCSN Makurdi, Court remands two, Appeal Court President, 15-year-old girl, mechanic, theft, lagos, cut grass, death by hanging, unlawful arrest

A 39-year old labourer, Mohammed Ibrahim, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a High Court sitting in Abeokuta.

The convict was tried and convicted on a two-count charge of murder and attempted murder.

He was accused of killing a two-year-old baby and also found guilty of an attempt to kill one Rabi Yakubu.

Ibrahim was sentenced to death and life imprisonment for the two-count charge.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Ayokunle Rotimi-Balogun, held that the prosecution proved the charge of murder beyond all reasonable doubts.

She held that the convict was guilty of both charges which contravened Section 320, 316(1) and 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Prosecuting counsel, Mrs Oluwabumi Akinola, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 12, 2014, at Ofada town, Owode Egba in Abeokuta.

Akinola said the defendant had followed Mrs Yakubu, who had her two-year-old son strapped to her back, as she wanted to ease herself.

“On getting into the bush she dropped her baby on the ground for her to defecate, when Ibrahim attacked her with a knife, attempting to cut off her neck.

ALSO READ: Reps begin review of 1993 Treaties Act promulgated by Military

“The complainant, the mother of the two-year-old boy, struggled with Ibrahim and escaped to call for help without carrying her son.

“When Ibrahim realised he did not succeed in cutting off her head which he needed for sale, he then cut off the complainant’s son’s head,” she said.

Akinola told the court that the defendant made a confessional statement that his intention was to kill the woman and cut off her head.

She said the convict had negotiated with a woman at Ibadan in Ibode market, who was ready to pay him N120,000 for a human head.

“Unfortunately for him when he took the baby’s head to the buyer, she refused to pay the amount as promised. So he collected the head back and went to bury it,” she said

The prosecutor said police later apprehended the defendant, following Yakubu’s lodgment of the case at the police station.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Court sentences labourer to death by hanging in Ogun

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Metro

Kogi youths beat pastor to coma over refusal to allow masquerade in church

Metro

Accused killers of farm owner, Oluwole Agboola, docked in Ibadan

Metro

Four arrested for snatching mobile phones in Ondo

Metro

Commercial driver arrested with two human skulls in Ondo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More