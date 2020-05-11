Court sentences four persons to death by hanging for murder in Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced four persons to death by hanging for killing one Samuel Oloyede.

Before his death in 2017, Oloyede owned a brothel in Odo-Owa in Ijero local government area of the state where a misunderstanding broke out between the deceased and accused persons on payments and sharing formula.

The accused are, Rashidat Abdul (f) 37, Oluwatosin Akarakiri(m)32, Abdulrasheed Mutairu(m) 22 and Iyoriochile Eromoina(f) 18.

While passing the death pronouncement on the accused persons on Monday, Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde said the prosecution team proved beyond a reasonable doubt the offence against them.

According to her, “I am persuaded that in the instant case, the prosecution has proved the ingredients of murder beyond a reasonable doubt by convincing and compelling qualitative unbroken circumstantial evidence and I so hold.

“Therefore, for causing the death of Samuel Oloyede(70), in contravention of section 316 of the Criminal Code, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, Nigeria and by the provisions of Sec. 301 (2)(2) of the Ekiti State of Nigeria, Criminal Justice Law,2014, the sentence of the court upon the four accused persons, is that you be hanged by the neck until you be dead and may God have mercy on your souls.”

According to the charge sheet, the act was committed on or about 5th of April, 2017 at Odo Owa Ekiti, in Ijero Local government area of Ekiti State when they conspired to murder Samuel Oloyede contrary to Section 516A and 316 of the Criminal Code, Cap.C16, laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2012.

The prosecutor, Oluwatoyin Marqus called 12 witnesses including the IPO and the medical personnel who conducted a postmortem examination on the cause of the deceased death while exhibit tendered includes statements of the accused, statements of the witnesses, photographs of the deceased dead body and medical report.

They were first arraigned on 12th February 2018 when the charge was read and interpreted to them but pleaded not guilty.

According to the witnesses, the deceased was a pensioner who operated a brothel in his personal house as a means of livelihood where all the accused persons also lived.

They testified further that the accused persons vacated the premises living the deceased missing and later found his dead body on the 4th day under the heap of clothes with his hands tied.

The accused persons spoke in their own defence through their lawyer, Chris Omokhafe and called no witnesses.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE