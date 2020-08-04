Court sentences driver to 2 years in prison for stealing car

An Upper Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Tuesday, sentenced a 30-year-old driver, Victor Jonah, to two years imprisonment for stealing a car.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Jonah after he pleaded guilty to stealing the car.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict option to pay N50, 000 or to spend two years in prison.

He said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act of stealing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the A Division Police station on July 14 by one Victor Kadu of Jenta Adamu, the complainant.

Dabit said that the convict stole the car from where the owner had parked it.

According to the prosecutor, during police investigation, the car was found in the accused possession, an offence the prosecutor said is contrary to sections 272 of the Penal Code of Plateau.

(NAN)

