Court sentences 53 persons to community service for violating face mask order in Osun

A Magistrate Court, sitting in Osogbo on Tuesday sentenced 53 persons to two hours community service for violating coronavirus protocol ordered on the wearing of nose masks by the Osun State government.

The convicted 53 persons were arrested by the Osun State Joint Task Force in Osogbo for not wearing face masks.

The state counsel, Adekunle Adeniyi informed the court that the convicts did conduct themselves in a matter to cause a breach of peace by not following the laid guidelines in respect of COVID-19 pandemic.

He further explained that the offence committed was contrary to and punishable under section 249(d)(3) of the Criminal Code, Law of Osun State 2002.

All the convict pleaded guilty to the allegation preferred against them by the police.

Defence counsel, Okobe Nagite prayed the court to caution and free all the convicts, saying that they were all remorseful over their offence.

In his ruling, Magistrate Abayomi Ajala cautioned and discharged Olagunju Bukola who is pregnant, and Nafisat Raji and Olagunju Tolulope due to their health condition.

He convicted and sentenced 53 others to two hours of community service under the supervision of Head of the CD corps.

Ajala also sentenced one Ajewole Siju to do an additional two hours community service or to pay option of fine of #2,000 for resisting arrest and assaulting Mrs Fadare Grace, an NSCDC officer.

