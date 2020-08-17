Court sentences 26-yr-old man to death by hanging for killing farm owner in Ekiti

Metro
By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
An Ekiti State High court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday sentenced one Dele Ojo (26) to death by hanging for killing a farm owner.

The incident happened in September 2018 at Iroko-Ekiti, Ijero local government area of the state when the culprit killed one Ajayi Adewole in his farm.

The prosecutor and commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapohunda argued that the offence was contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap.C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In his judgement, Justice Abiodun Adesodun said accused would not be allowed to enjoy the clemency by the governor in view of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said, “The circumstances of this case do not allow for a recommendation of clemency to the governor on behalf of the accused, therefore, the defendant is hereby sentenced to death by hanging, may the Lord have mercy upon his soul.”

According to the eye witness who was with the deceased said, ” The accused has been stealing his yam for a long time but on a fateful day, we went to hid in the farm in order to arrest the culprit, at about 2:00 a.m, we saw the accused carrying hunting lamp on his head, pretending to be hunting and started uprooting his yarm, the deceased shouted his name and to evade arrest he shot the deceased at close range and ran away.”

He explained that the deceased was rushed to the state specialist hospital where he was confirmed dead.

To proof his case, the prosecutor called four witnesses, including the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) and a medical doctor.

He also rendered exhibits such as; a Dane gun, photographs of the deceased, five tubers of yam, accused confessional statements among other documents.

The accused testified in his own defence through his lawyer Mr Yinka Oyeleke and called no witnesses.

